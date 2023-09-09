5 tips on how to get good in GTA Online for beginners

Beginners can become pros in GTA Online with these five tips. Everybody has to start from somewhere. It's always advisable for new players to look up guides on how to fare better in-game. The following five tips will be targeted for both PvP and PvE. There is bound to be something valuable for you here, especially if you're struggling in your current state.

These tips should come across as obvious to GTA Online veterans, yet are still worth sharing for beginners seeking to better themselves.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Want to get good in GTA Online? Here are five tips worth knowing for beginners

1) Learn advanced techniques like quickswapping

GTA Online's PvP has many unintuitive techs that can help you get the edge over your opponent. If you want to get good at this aspect of the game, you might as well learn some of these neat tips. For example, you should create a custom weapon loadout so you can quickly swap between your best weapons right away.

Custom weapon loadouts are recommended so you won't waste your time with useless non-competitive firearms. This will help you quickly bring up your Weapon Wheel, scroll to a weapon, and then back within a second. Beginners must get a gun safe in one of their businesses to create custom weapon loadouts.

For reference to some good quickswapping, the above video shows an example around 4:00. Note that there are other techniques (like glitch-punching) that beginners may wish to learn in GTA Online.

2) Buy some bullet-resistant helmets

One detail that beginners might not know in GTA Online is that various headgear can help you survive headshots. A Motorcycle Helmet can protect you from a shot in the head, while something like a Combat or Bulletproof Helmet can allow you to survive more bullets.

It sounds simple, yet there is a reason why many tryhards tend to have helmets in their getup. Surviving a shot or two can be the difference between life and death. Remember, headshots are usually a good way to eliminate a foe quicker than body shots, so having a little protection on your head is recommended.

3) Get the most relevant vehicles for the current meta

The Toreador is a good vehicle to use in PvP for both offense and defense (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is plenty of skill expression to be had in GTA Online, but there are also plenty of vehicles that are objectively better than an alternative. For instance, the Rhino Tank would be a waste of $1,500,000 since it's slow and can be blown up by four missiles.

It would be better to save your money to get something that is actually good, like an F-160 Raiju or Toreador. Just note that Rockstar Games has nerfed and buffed vehicles by adjusting their prices before. They also introduce new content every big patch, so the best options for beginners in the meta may change.

Always do your due diligence and look up the current trends.

4) Get the Kosatka as soon as possible

Robbing El Rubio will get you the money you need for other activities in this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The past few points focused on PvP, so let's now focus on beginner tips for general PvE content. If you're a solo player trying to make money and purchase multiple businesses and vehicles, get the Kosatka as soon as possible. Doing so will unlock one of the best moneymakers in GTA Online.

This submarine allows you to start The Cayo Perico Heist, which is the only heist that can be done solo. The pay is great, as players can easily make about a million dollars or more an hour. Just keep in mind that there is a cooldown for when you can redo this job unless you're taking advantage of a Heist Replay Glitch.

5) Practice whatever it is you're struggling with

You will eventually succeed (Image via Rockstar Games)

The old adage, "practice makes perfect," is true when it comes to some of GTA Online's harder content. For example, beginners may struggle to clear The Cayo Perico Heist efficiently on their first run. However, if they dedicate time to learning the routes, they will eventually improve.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online has a ton of good content that you could practice beforehand. Races, for example, can typically be done solo. That way, you can get an idea of a track's layout and potential shortcuts while learning techniques like curb boosting or double clutches.

If you're done looking up GTA Online tips for beginners, why not check out some Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors? After all, some players can't wait to become new to a sequel in this series.

Poll : Have you ever been a pro at another video game (in terms of reaching the highest rank available)? Yes No 0 votes