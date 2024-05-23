Top 5 Black Ops mods for GTA 5 that you should try

Black Ops mods for GTA 5 are very popular within the community, as they transform this open-world title into an active Warzone-like Call of Duty game. Although Rockstar Games offers plenty of tactical gear and other equipment, most of them are available in GTA Online. As such, Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode fans on PC often use mods to enjoy a tactical gaming experience.

This article lists the top five Black Ops mods for GTA 5 that every Call of Duty fan must try.

Note: All the mods listed here are from the GTA5-Mods website. The following extensions have been ranked based on the number of times they've been downloaded.

Top 5 Black Ops mods for GTA 5 to try in 2024

5) Paleto Bay Black Ops Zombie Base - 589 downloads

A screenshot from the Paleto Bay Black Ops Zombie Base mod (Image via Velz)

The Paleto Bay Black Ops Zombie Base mod for GTA 5 turns the Clucking Bell Farms into an active military base. This extension fills the building's interiors with various military research projects and weapon shipments. It also adds lab technicians and security guards to provide the feeling of a post-apocalyptic world.

You can equip various gear pieces and weapons inside the base and hunt down the zombies spawning around the map. You can also gradually upgrade your character by collecting various things from the base.

2) Black Ops 3 Jester - 813 downloads

The Paleto Bay military base is very far away from the city. But, you can use the Black Ops 3 Jester mod for GTA 5 to reach that place quickly. The Dinka Jester is one of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode. This extension adds a customized version of that vehicle to the game, which can be used to get places quickly.

What's special about this car is that it has the Call of Duty branding on its hood. Moreover, the ride comes with various other stickers and details related to CoD placed in various places on its body. This is one of the best freeroam cars you can use with other Black Ops mods for GTA 5.

3) FA38 STOVL (Black Ops II) - 1942 downloads

The FA38 STOVL is a popular fighter jet from the Call of Duty Black Ops series. While Rockstar Games offers the Mammoth F-160 Raiju, which is one of the best planes in Grand Theft Auto Online, it is not available in Story Mode. However, with the help of this GTA 5 mod, you can use something similar in single-player.

The modded FA38 STOVL aircraft offers weapons, deployable gears, rescue ladders, VTOL, and liveries for customization. It is also very fast and agile and offers a great flying experience.

2) AGR - Black Ops II - 6202 downloads

The A.G.R., or Autonomous Ground Robot, is one of the best tactical equipment found in the Call of Duty Black Ops series. The AGR - Black Ops II mod for GTA 5 adds the same thing to this open-world game. It offers you remote-controlled access to a weaponized robot that you can use to fight enemies.

You can drive it anywhere on the map and combat cops or other people without getting killed. Some of the features of this GTA 5 PC mod are as follows:

Machine gun with turret rotation

Static rocket launcher

Liveries for customizations

1) Albany Cavalcade Black Ops - 9052 downloads

A screenshot from the Albany Cavalcade Black Ops mod (Image via SAS994)

The Albany Cavalcade is one of the best SUVs you can drive in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, this mod turns the regular vehicle into a military-grade one by adding weapons, bull guards, lights, and many other things to it.

This variant offers armor protection, ballistic glasses, and bulletproof tires, making it a fully upgraded tactical vehicle.

