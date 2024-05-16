5 best Nexus mods for GTA 5 you need to try out

While there are many websites that offer mods for GTA 5, Nexus Mods is one of the oldest and most popular websites. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a very popular category on the website and many modders have listed their creations under it. There are over 2000 mods that you can download for the game. However, PC players often prefer the best ones that enhance the gaming experience.

With that being said, this article lists the five best mods for GTA 5 that you can download from Nexus Mods.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 best Nexus mods for GTA 5 that PC players must try

1) North Yankton DLC

A screenshot from the North Yankton DLC mod (Image via Dekurwinator)

North Yankton DLC is one of the best mods for GTA 5 that allows players to roam North Yankton freely. While Rockstar Games only allows you to visit North Yankton twice in the game, the mod makes it a permanent expansion that can be visited at any time.

According to the modder, you can find the following things in the mod: seven safehouses, six garages, three police stations, bars, snow-covered mountains, and many more.

2) Natural Realism Graphics

Natural Realism Graphics enhances the look of the State of San Andreas. It is one of the best graphics mods for GTA 5 that every player must try. However, keep in mind that you may need at least a decently powerful PC to run the mod.

Some salient features of the Natural Realism Graphics mod are as follows:

Increased vehicles and pedestrians

Darker nights

Realistic vehicle headlights

Reflective surfaces

Bright sunlight, etc.

3) All Multiplayer Vehicles in Singleplayer

A screenshot from the All Multiplayer Vehicles in Singleplayer mod (Image via andre500)

While Rockstar Games adds new DLC vehicles in GTA 5 Online every six months, the Story Mode has had the same cars for several years. However, the All Multiplayer Vehicles in Singleplayer patch is one of the best mods for GTA 5 that adds new cars in Story Mode.

As seen in the image embedded above, you can expect to get vehicles up until The Chop Shop DLC. According to the modder, these vehicles spawn in various parking lots on the map.

4) Drought of Los Santos

A screenshot from the Drought of Los Santos mod (Image via deleted1133424)

The waters of GTA 5 are a dangerous and mysterious place that many players don’t dare to explore. However, with the help of mods for GTA 5, you can explore it very easily. The Drought of Los Santos mod removes all the waters, allowing you to explore the ocean and lakes without using any scuba gear.

You can also visit the underwater UFO location in GTA 5 and explore the surroundings using this mod. Once the water is removed, the area works as normal land, where you can drive any vehicle.

5) Exotic Weapons Pack

A screenshot from the Exotic Weapons Pack mod (Image via Tarhumuk)

Similar to the cars, weapons are also limited in the Story Mode. However, the Exotic Weapons Pack is one of the best mods for GTA 5 that brings many new weapons for Franklin, Michael, and Trevor.

According to the modder, you can find the following weapons in the mod:

Katana

Republican Space Rangers Space rifle

Shovel

Fireaxe, etc.

FAQ on Grand Theft Auto 5 mods

Can you use Grand Theft Auto 5 mods in online multiplayer?

Although you can technically use some mods in GTA Online, Rockstar Games does not tolerate it and takes strict action (such as account suspension) when detected. Therefore, PC players are advised not to use any mods for GTA 5 in the online multiplayer version.

