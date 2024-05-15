Should GTA 5 Director Mode return in GTA 6?

The Director Mode from Grand Theft Auto 5 is an extravagant gameplay feature that should be in GTA 6. It is a sandbox within the sandbox world of Grand Theft Auto where players have full control of the things that happen. Rockstar Games first introduced the Director Mode on PC in 2015 and later ported it to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This article briefly explains why the GTA 5 Director Mode should be a returning feature in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar Games should bring back Director Mode in GTA 6

The Director Mode creates a new version of the map where the player acts as a director and controls various aspects that are usually automated in the game's vanilla version. The GTA 6 map is expected to be one of the biggest Grand Theft Auto maps with lots of enterable buildings and other surprise elements.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should add the Director Mode in the upcoming game for players to explore the entire map without triggering any random events or special missions. If you free roam on the regular map, you may trigger such events which may never occur again. The Director Mode acts as a safe ground where all main gameplay-related things get automatically disabled, allowing players to explore in peace.

One of the main concerns in free roam is accidentally triggering the wanted level. The GTA 6 police system is expected to be even better and more aggressive than the current game. In that case, repeatedly getting cops behind you can hamper the exploring experience.

The Director Mode allows you to disable the police system entirely. You can go on a full rampage without worrying about alerting the cops.

Moreover, Rockstar Games allows you to play as characters (apart from the protagonists) that are usually non-controllable. You can explore the map as other NPCs, animals, birds, and other creatures. This is great for recording unique gameplay videos that may not be possible in the vanilla version.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should make the Director Mode one of the returning things in GTA 6.

FAQ on Grand Theft Auto 6

Are there any returning characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of now, there is no solid information on whether or not there are returning characters in Grand Theft Auto 6. However, considering previous instances, we should see at least one returning character after the GTA 6 releases.

