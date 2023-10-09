Top 5 Camaro vehicles in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers a vast selection of vehicles, but none of them actually exist. Instead, their designs are inspired by real-life vehicles and are made by fictional brands, based on actual manufacturers. While different in-game rides are based on different real-life vehicles, one car that has inspired the design of multiple GTA Online cars is the Chevrolet Camaro.

Several Camaro variants have released over the years. Rockstar Games has created many for the popular multiplayer title, with some being available even in the Story Mode. With that said, let's take a look at the top five Camaro vehicles in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Imponte Ruiner and 4 other top Camaro vehicles in GTA Online in 2023

5) Declasse Vigero

The Declasse Vigero has been a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online since launch. It is a two-door Muscle Car based on the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, as well as the Plymouth Barracuda to some extent. The vehicle features five gears and a rear-wheel-drive layout.

It can hit a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), which, unfortunately, isn't anything to write home about. The Vigero's handing has been rated 62.12 out of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website, and it has a lap time of 1:12.673. The car can no longer be purchased from in-game websites, but can still be stolen in Freemode.

4) Bravado Gauntlet

The Bravado Gauntlet is another car that has been in the game since its launch back in 2013. It is also a two-door Muscle Car with five gears and a rear-wheel-drive layout. But its design is inspired by the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro and the Dodge Challenger.

In terms of performance, the Bravado Gauntlet has a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h), which although faster than the Declasse Vigero, is still average at best. Its lap time is 1:12.005 and its handling score is 75.76. Players cannot purchase this car from any website, but it can be stolen in Freemode.

3) Imponte Ruiner

The Imponte Ruiner is also one of the cars that are no longer purchasable, but can be stolen in Freemode. Its design is a blend of the third-generation Chevrolet Camaro and the Pontiac Firebird. Equipped with two seats, five gears, and a rear-wheel-drive layout, this Muscle Car can hit a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h).

Its handling score (66.67) is worse than the previous entry, but its lap time, 1:09.936, is faster. Interestingly, the Imponte Ruiner was also a part of Grand Theft Auto 4. That said, it seemingly wasn't seen in the GTA 6 leaks, so its inclusion in the upcoming game remains unconfirmed.

2) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire debuted in GTA Online back in 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. Its impressive design is a combination of the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon, and the sixth-generation Ford Mustang.

This two-seater rear-wheel-drive Muscle Car has five gears, and a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h). It is available for just $745,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and its lap time and handling score are 1:09.904 and 71.21, respectively.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX bears a menacing design, which is based on the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. This modern Muscle Car has six gears, two seats, and a rear-wheel-drive layout. It was introduced in September 2022, and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000.

That is quite an expensive price tag, but GTA Online money glitches can help players in acquiring it. As for performance, the Vigero ZX can go as fast as 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), which can be upgraded to 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) via HSW upgrades on next-gen consoles. Its handing has been rated 100, and it has a lap time of 1:06.249.

