Top 5 most expensive vehicles from GTA Online’s The Contract (and the 5 cheapest)

The five most expensive and cheapest vehicles from The Contract update in GTA Online continue the game's notorious inflation trend.

GTA Online's The Contract is the latest update in what's arguably Rockstar Games' most successful title to date. Many gamers still passionately play the game, with its vehicles being one of the most popular topics.

This article will focus on the default costs for every vehicle from GTA Online's The Contract update. Trade Prices will be referenced when necessary, such as if they affect the overall ranking.

Top 5 most expensive vehicles from GTA Online's The Contract

1) Dewbauchee Champion ($2,995,000)

The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although it has the most expensive default cost of The Contract's vehicles, its Trade Price knocks it down to fourth place. Normally, it costs $2,995,000, but GTA Online players can buy it at its Trade Price of $2,246,250 by completing Studio Time as the leader.

It is also one of the very few vehicles capable of using Imani Tech modifications.

2) Överflöd Zeno ($2,820,000)

The Överflöd Zeno (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the Överflöd Zeno does not have a Trade Price, it becomes the most expensive vehicle from The Contract if one considers those discounts. It costs $2,820,000, which is suitable given its excellent all-around performance.

3) Pegassi Ignus ($2,765,000)

The Pegassi Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Ignus has no Trade Price, meaning that most players will buy it for $2,765,000. It's also a Super car like the previous entry, although its overall stats are a smidge lower than its more expensive counterpart.

4) Nagasaki Shinobi ($2,480,500)

The Nagasaki Shinobi (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's the most expensive non-weaponized motorcycle in the game, costing a whopping $2,480,500. Its high price was a hot topic when it first came out, especially since the Bati 801 is a popular motorcycle and it only costs $15,000.

5) Bravado Buffalo STX ($2,150,000)

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Its default cost of $2,150,000 makes it the fifth most-expensive new car in this update. However, it has a Trade Price of $1,612,500 (unlocked by purchasing an Agency), making it cheaper than a few other options. If one considers Trade Prices, that would mean the Western Reever would be the next most expensive option.

The Bravado Buffalo is also one of the few new vehicles capable of using Imani Tech modifications.

Top 5 cheapest vehicles from GTA Online's The Contract

1) Gallivanter Baller ST ($890,000)

The Gallivanter Baller ST (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who logged in from December 23 to December 29, 2021, got this vehicle for free. Even outside of that generous cost, it still only costs $890,000, making it the only new vehicle to be cheaper than $1 million by default.

It also has a Trade Price of $667,500, making it even cheaper to purchase.

2) Declasse Granger 3600LX ($1,380,000)

The Declasse Granger 3600LX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Whether players pay $1,380,000 or $1,035,000 (its Trade Price), the Declasse Granger 3600LX is unquestionably one of the cheapest vehicles from The Contract.

It should be noted that it has a paltry top speed of 96.75 mph.

3) Pfister Astron ($1,580,000)

The Pfister Astron (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pfister Astron is a much faster SUV than the Declasse Granger 3600LX, and it only costs $1,580,000. It also has the second-highest acceleration stat out of any SUV, giving it a notable niche for race enthusiasts.

4) Enus Jubilee ($1,650,000)

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically, The Contract's Enus Jubilee costs $1,650,000. However, GTA Online players can knock it down to $1,237,500 by completing 20 Security Contracts. It's also capable of using Imani Tech modifications.

5) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,710,000)

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

The impressive Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec costs $1,710,000 and has a Trade Price of $1,282,500 (by completing 15 Security Contracts). It's an armored off-road vehicle that can utilize Imani Tech modifications in GTA Online.

