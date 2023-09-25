Top 5 Fallout mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 is one of the most successful Grand Theft Auto games of all time. This franchise features action-packed open-world titles that have been revolutionizing the gaming industry for many years. Another franchise that offers similar gameplay elements is Fallout, which also has multiple titles under its belt and has been around since 1997, much like Grand Theft Auto.

The two have never collaborated officially, but many gamers are fans of both titles and would love to see some sort of integration. While that doesn't seem likely anytime soon, it can be achieved to some degree via mods. For those interested, here are the top five Fallout mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Fallout Shelter and 4 other top Fallout mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) Fallout 76 posters

Vault Boy Fallout 76 posters (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the latest game in the series for 10 years now, and it is safe to say that many have become bored of playing the same old map. Rockstar did make a few changes, such as adding the Diamond Casino, but that's only available in the game's online mode.

Map expansions seem far-fetched at this point, but Twen420's Fallout 76 posters can somewhat freshen up the surroundings. It replaces the vanilla ads on the building behind Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport with posters of Vault Boy. The change is pretty minor, but at least adds something new to see in Los Santos.

4) Fallout Skin for Michael

Vault Boy's suit on Michael (Images via gta5-mods.com)

Rockstar Games introduced three playable lead characters in Grand Theft Auto 5, and one of them is Michael De Santa. While he mostly prefers suits and other types of formal clothing, the Fallout Skin for Michael mod, designed by TheReEvolutions, adds an outfit that many can't imagine him wearing.

This outfit is none other than Vault Boy's signature blue and yellow uniform, which is synonymous with the Fallout franchise. Although the outfit is quite hilarious to see on Michael, it would've been even better if this was available for all three protagonists.

3) Fallout Shelter

CptChandler, aka Ellcrys' Fallout Shelter mod, adds a shelter in GTA 5's story mode map. It is located in the hills of Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness and is fun to explore. The shelter, which is set up inside a tunnel, goes in pretty deep and has loads of NPCs and vehicles, such as the HVY Insurgent.

Along with the shelter, the area leading up to it is also modified, featuring wrecked vehicles, which give a post-apocalyptic vibe. According to its creator, the mod is inspired by titles like Fallout 3 and 4, as well as Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light.

2) Fallout 4 Gatling Laser [Animated]

Weapons are important aspects of both Grand Theft Auto and Fallout games. The former has ones mostly grounded in reality, but the latter boasts rather futuristic armaments, such as Fallout 4's Gatling Laser. This weapon can be made a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 via ViktorMor's Fallout 4 Gatling Laser mod.

The firearm is highly detailed, fits well among other weapons in the game, and shoots a deadly laser beam. It works quite like the Widowmaker in GTA Online, which, although expensive, doesn't require GTA Online money glitches to afford.

1) NCR Ranger Fallout New Vegas [Add-On Ped]

The NCR Ranger suit mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

NCR Rangers are a part of the NCR Army in Fallout: New Vegas. Their uniform looks menacing and is unlike anything seen in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, the NCR Ranger outfit can be added to the game via oreki48's NCR Ranger Fallout New Vegas [Add-On Ped] mod.

The details on the suit are immaculate, and it is impressive to look at. It stands out among all armor and clothing items in the game. Those replaying the campaign while waiting for the GTA 6 release date can get a somewhat fresh experience by using the NCR Ranger suit instead of regular clothes.

