Top 5 GTA mysteries finally explained

There is no shortage of GTA mysteries that have surrounded the games for all these years. The Bigfoot in San Andreas, Aliens in GTA 5, and many more have troubled the players for all this time. While not everything has been answered yet, some of these mysteries have finally been solved much to the happiness of the community.

Some of the GTA mysteries had some substance behind them as the game actively hinted about their existence. For example, one can find a buried alien in GTA 5. On the other hand, the bigfoot is still a mystery in GTA San Andreas.

This article will list five GTA mysteries that have finally been answered and solved to the relief of the fans.

Crashing planes, Ghost Cars, and 3 other GTA mysteries that have been answered

1) Randomly crashing planes in San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has some amazing features and gameplay mechanics that make the title so enjoyable. However, it also has some of the best mysteries that have kept the community busy for a long time. The randomly spawning and crashing planes in the game are one of the biggest GTA mysteries that has finally been answered.

In a recent post, an ex-Rockstar Games developer explained this phenomenon. He said this strange situation occurred due to a bug in the code and the collision with the thin obstacles that had not been registered beforehand. The scene generating slowly also caused the flyby planes to explode before spawning and crashing on top of players.

2) Bigfoot in GTA 5

Bigfoot has appeared in several of the Grand Theft Auto games and is one of the most popular and recurring GTA mysteries. However, this one got answered in GTA 5 when players get to The Last One mission in Strangers and Freaks. Here, Franklin needs to chase a large abomination and shoot it down.

That said, the Bigfoot falls from exhaustion and removes his headgear revealing to be a man wearing a costume and pretending to be the mythical creature in the game. While this was upsetting for quite a lot of fans, others were relieved to finally put an end to the mystery.

3) Ghost Cars in San Andreas

Another one of the most interesting GTA mysteries is from San Andreas where players can sometimes encounter Ghost Cars. While these ones don't fly or are in flames, they randomly pop up near the player, and upon investigation, there is never a driver inside.

This has been a very mysterious appearance in the game for a long time which was finally explained. Due to the way the game's codes are written, it randomly spawns cars near the player. However, it sometimes misses the spawn location and instead drops the car on a hill slope which makes them slide down causing the players to think that someone is driving them. However, they are just misplaced cars falling off the cliff and not some supernatural phenomenon.

4) The Ghost Town in GTA 3

GTA 3 played a big role in shaping the future of Grand Theft Auto games and has a couple of interesting GTA mysteries as well. The best one is the Ghost Town which can be found when flying a plane towards the edge of the map.

After doing so for some time, players can see a whole town located at the very edge of the map that can't be entered. This was a big mystery for a long time but turned out it was just unused assets that the developers simply kept at a faraway distance instead of completely removing from the game.

5) Haunted Police Cars in San Andreas

Shooting the cops chasing after you is a natural response in all the Grand Theft Auto games. However, in San Andreas, doing so sometimes causes a strange glitch where the police car keeps chasing you even when the officer is dead.

Players have been perplexed by this strange phenomenon for ages but it was finally proven to be a strange glitch in the game's code. Apparently, it takes some time for the game to realize and register the officer's death, and thus the vehicle keeps moving as if a ghost has taken over it.

