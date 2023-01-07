Top 5 GTA Online armored vehicles after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has brought with it many new missions and features that GTA Online players should take advantage of and, more importantly, start earning money from. However, they must get good weapons and unique armored cars to do these missions properly.

Over the years, Rockstar Games has added many other armored vehicles for GTA Online players to buy, and even last month, they did not shy away from releasing new drip-feed vehicles.

Thus, to streamline this process even more, this article will provide players with the top-five armored vehicles they need to get in GTA Online, especially after downloading the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Nightshark and 4 other armored vehicles that players should get in GTA Online in 2023

5) Armored Kuruma

When it comes to the most classic and legendary armored vehicle that anyone playing GTA Online for the first time this year should have, it's the Armored Kuruma.

This vehicle is an armored variant of the Kuruma. Thus, it still boasts pretty impressive performances with flexible handling and excellent traction. Thus, GTA Online players will feel secure and in control while driving this beast.

Furthermore, this is a perfect grinding machine as it comes with bulletproof armor and can even survive a couple of explosions. More importantly, there is almost no crash deformation; therefore, players can rely on this car to take them out of the most dangerous situations.

4) Nightshark

This heavy-duty armored vehicle is perfect for players who want excellent defensive capability and can attack whenever possible. The main design inspiration for this Dartz Kombat, thus, it is probably one of the best SUVs currently present in the game.

Furthermore, it has excellent handling, and players can keep this beast in control whenever they drive at peak speed, making it a great escape vehicle. The armor it is equipped with can easily take on four rockets without getting destroyed.

The Nightshark also comes with a two-front-facing machine gun to eliminate enemies, and so after protecting players from an outside force, they can even use this vehicle to kill them.

3) Duke O' Death

Duke O' Death is an armored modification of the average Duke in GTA Online. Thus, muscle car fans will also very much appreciate this vehicle as it has excellent performance and a very appealing design.

This is also the best car to have if players are tired of getting killed by an explosion, as it can resist three direct hits from an RPG.

It also has impressive top speed and acceleration. Thus, it makes this vehicle pretty maneuverable and may even be used for races if players want to make it multi-purpose.

2) Toreador

The Toreador is not only a superb armored vehicle but also a submersible one, as it can turn into a submarine. This is a very advantageous vehicle if players want to traverse through the water.

Furthermore, it has powerful armor as it can take over six homing rockets; thus, if players want a vehicle with insane defensive capabilities, look no further than the Toreador.

It also comes with two front-facing machine guns and even torpedoes, so players can easily take out enemies without worrying about their safety with this vehicle.

1) Buffalo STX

This armored car is based on the legendary Dodge Charger, so any car enthusiast in the community will automatically get attracted to it as it is one of the best muscle cars ever created. Thus, not only does it come with a feature that will let players handle the heat, but it can also drive in style, which is a huge selling point.

Performance-wise, the STX has some of the best top speed and acceleration, so players can even use this vehicle for impromptu races with their friends, and of course, it is equipped with bulletproof armor that can easily take on explosions. It can also be upgraded with a remote control unit. Thus, players don't have to be inside this armored vehicle to control it.

