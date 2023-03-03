Top 5 GTA Online vehicles on discounts this week (March 3 - March 8)

It’s certainly an exciting time for GTA Online players as the latest weekly update was released yesterday, offering unbelievable discounts on several vehicles to the community. This week, players can enjoy cheaper prices while purchasing the Dinka, Mammoth, Ocelot, and various vehicles from Karin, Vapid, and Lampadati. These manufacturers are putting up some of their best rides on sale for the week-long event.

Clearly, this makes it incredibly difficult to decide which option players should purchase. With that being said, this article will share five of the best GTA Online vehicles that players must buy this week.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 discounted vehicles in GTA Online, ranked (March 3-8, 2023)

5) Locust

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Vehicle Class – Sports

Top Speed – 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h)

The Ocelot Locust is a 2-seater civilian open-top sports car that was added to GTA Online with the popular Diamond Casino & Resort update. Looking at its design, it seems to be based on the real-life Lotus 3-Eleven (2015).

Like the Elegy RH8, the vehicle runs on a V8 engine that's coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, giving it a solid overall performance. The exotic look of the car is perfect for outdoorsy players who want to ride in style.

The Locust can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,137,500.

4) Viseris

Manufacturer – Lampadati

Vehicle Class – Sports Classics

Top Speed – 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

The Lampadati Viseris is a 2-seater civilian classic sports car in GTA Online that has been a part of the game since The Doomsday Heist update. Classic car enthusiasts will notice a strong resemblance between the De Tomaso Pantera GT5 and the Maserati Merak.

This sleek-looking vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine that comes with double-barrel carburetors. Although it performs decently, one can drastically improve its performance by upgrading the car. With the right parts, it can become one of the fastest vehicles in the game. Furthermore, the option to install two machine guns on this car is the cherry on top of an amazing ride.

Players can get the Viseris from Legendary Motorsport for a 40% discounted price of $525,000.

3) Futo GTX

Manufacturer – Karin

Vehicle Class – Sports

Top Speed – 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h)

The Karin Futo GTX is yet another amazing car that players should consider purchasing this week. It’s a 3-door civilian compact sports liftback that was added to GTA Online along with the Los Santos Tuners update. It was inspired by the Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback from the 1980s.

On the performance front, the vehicle is powered by a 4-cylinder engine with multiple throttle bodies, high-performance injections, and a limited-slip differential. It’s one of the few natural drift cars in the game as it easily drifts in every corner.

The Futo GTX is available at a 40% discounted price of $954,000 - $715,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Ellie

Manufacturer – Vapid

Vehicle Class – Muscle

Top Speed – 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h)

Vapid Ellie is a well-known 2-door muscle car that has been featured in GTA Online since the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Its narrow profile and design are based on the Shelby GT500/Ford Mustang (1967).

Unlike other muscle cars, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. This gives it enough power to hit a maximum speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) in a few seconds. Although it has a tendency to spin out, it boasts great traction and can keep up with other vehicles of the same class that are far more expensive.

Players can purchase the Ellie at a 40% discounted price of $339,000 - $254,250 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website.

1) Jester Classic

Manufacturer – Dinka

Vehicle Class – Sports

Top Speed – 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h)

Dinka Jester Classic is one of the most popular sports cars in GTA Online that was introduced to the game with the After Hours update. The sleek design characteristics resemble the real-life Toyota Supra (4th generation).

This vehicle boasts excellent overall performance, thanks to the power of a twin-cam inline-6 engine. Its strong grip helps the Jester stay stable at high speeds, allowing players to make sharp turns and smoothly drift in the hands of skilled drivers.

The iconic sports car can be purchased at a 40% discounted price of $474,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Despite their recent limited-time drip-feed vehicle approach, Rockstar has done a solid job keeping the weekly discounts valuable to car enthusiasts. If players are looking for a brand new set of wheels, all of the aforementioned options are a perfect choice.

