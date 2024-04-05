Top 5 GTA Plus benefits for April 2024

On April 2, 2024, Rockstar Games announced new GTA Plus benefits for the month and introduced many intriguing deals, bonuses, and discounts. Players who have an active subscription on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can avail these benefits till May 1, 2024. While the community initially despised the monthly subscription concept, the developer has gradually increased its benefits, making it worth the investment to an extent.

With that being said, this article lists the top five GTA Plus benefits of April 2024 that subscribed players must avail before the due date.

Top 5 GTA Plus benefits to claim in April 2024

5) MC Clubhouse bonuses

The Motorcycle Clubhouse is one of the best businesses in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, and Rockstar Games has made it more valuable with the GTA Plus benefits. As part of the subscription, you can get all the services of the MC Clubhouse at a solid 50% discount. This includes the following:

Buying Biker Clubhouses

Biker Clubhouse upgrades and modifications

Buying MC Businesses (Weed Farm, Meth Lab, Counterfeit Cash Factorie, and Document Forgery Office)

Upgrading MC Businesses

Additionally, you’ll also get a double money and RP bonus on all MC Clubhouse Work, Challenges, and Contracts. Last but not least, having the paid subscription will also increase the production speed of the MC businesses by 50%. If you are looking to grind the MC Businesses, this is the perfect time to do so.

4) ULP Mission bonuses

The ULP Missions are offering double money as part of the GTA Plus benefits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Plus April 2024 subscription is also offering double money and RP bonuses on all ULP Missions, officially known as Operation Paper Trail. The series consists of six missions, which are provided by IAA Agent United Liberty Paper. They are as follows:

Intelligence Counterintelligence Extraction Asset Seizure Operation Paper Trail Cleanup

As part of the GTA Plus benefits, you can easily earn around $200,000 within an hour. Plus, the missions are also great for RP farming.

3) Additional money bonus

Starting this month, all subscribed players will get more money as part of their GTA Plus benefits. Earlier, Rockstar Games used to offer $500,000 for free. However, between April 4, 2024, and August 2024, all players will receive an additional $1,000,000 in-game bonus.

If you remain a regular subscriber till August 2024, you can earn $5,000,000 as an extra bonus. Keep in mind that you’ll also get the regular $500,000 every month. The money will be automatically added to your Maze Bank Account every month.

2) Free games

The GTA Plus benefits also include free games for all members. These titles are available on both consoles and mobile platforms.

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can play the following games for free:

Red Dead Redemption (console version)

Undead Nightmare DLC (console version)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (console version)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (mobile version)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (mobile version)

Rockstar Games also announced that it will add Bully and L.A. Noire to the GTA Plus benefits later this year. As for April 2024, you can enjoy the aforementioned games for free.

1) Free Progen Itali GTB

The Progen Itali GTB in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Progen Itali GTB is one of the best customizable cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. It usually costs $1,189,000. However, as part of the GTA Plus benefits, you can acquire this supercar for free this month.

Rockstar Games added this car to The Vinewood Car Club, which can only be accessed with a paid subscription. The vehicle supports Benny's Original Motor Works upgrades, which make it look more stylish. You also get some new paint jobs for the car from all vehicle workshops.

