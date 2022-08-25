Top 5 IAA missions in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

The Criminal Enterprise update has kept GTA Online players pretty engaged since its debut. The new GTA heists, features, and missions have been a treat for long-time gamers and rookies.

Six IAA missions were added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises update. While they differ in payouts, in relation to multiple factors like completion, player death, difficulty, they are quite fun and will have players replaying them multiple times.

GTA IAA mission payouts will differ based on performance and overall completion

5) Extraction

Extraction is a four-player job and starts off with players heading to Agent Johnson’s garage, who is the principal undercover asset in the Duggan organization. The agent’s disappearance cause a flutter in the investigation, leading the players to head to the garage to check for clues.

Once in the garage, they take up different vehicles and head to four different locations to check for clues and reach the agent. Once she’s found, having been taken hostage by cartel soldiers, players have to take her away from the cartels and local law enforcement.

They will have to reach a hospital to get the agent treated at the end of the mission, and if completed with minimum damage, it can get them upwards of $21,500 GTA cash each.

4) Cleanup

This is the final mission in the IAA list in GTA's Criminal Enterprise and is also the longest one available.

Gamers start by heading to Mount Chilliad to overwrite and erase all data from the servers in Avon Hertz's private silo. The Buckingham Conada Helicopter helps them get there quick right from the starting point. After reaching the destination, they can enter the silo through an emergency hatch unlocked by the IAA prior to this mission.

Once inside the silo, players will be required to try and collect four power fuses to get the power back on. They will also come across some offline juggernauts in place, which will become operative as a fail-safe mechanism.

Once the power is turned back on, they need to find a way to the server room to begin the hack. However, as soon as that's completed, the juggernauts come to life and head towards the players, shooting the mini-gun they're equipped with.

Taking down all the juggernauts isn't mandatory, just the ones blocking the escape path. As soon as players are out of the silo, they face one of Hertz's helicopters with his men trying to kill the players. Once within a safe distance, they can get back to the IAA base and that concludes the mission.

Players get close to $22,000 GTA cash at its end, if completed in a single take and without the loss of all the team members.

3) Intelligence

This is the first mission given by IAA; it's a long one and starts off by having the players sworn-in, just like the NSA/CIA swear-ins. GTA missions have resemblances to real life agencies throughout the game.

Players must visit Duggan's residence on San Andreas Avenue to hack a computer for intel. The successful hack will reveal two locations, the FIB headquarters and an offsite warehouse.

Once the players reach the FIB HQ, they will need to sweep the floors looking for a tablet and a mini storage device, found mostly in the offices or conference halls. There will be agents on every floor and they can either be taken down before or after locating the two pieces of hardware.

Players can then head to the second location, the offsite warehouse, and look for another couple of hardware pieces. These can be located without much effort but upon leaving, they will get marked with a two-star wanted level with cops chasing them. Players will need to lose the cops and head to LSIA to deliver all the hardware and complete the mission.

Intelligence can pay off more than $25,000 GTA cash at the end.

2) Paper Trail

Paper Trail is the fifth on IAA's mission list and involves players tracking and taking out Mason Duggen at a construction site near the Mile High Club. It will be under surveillance by FIB drones, which can be hacked by players to survey and search the area for the target.

To get to the roof of the site, players can use elevators that will require a keycard, which can be obtained by taking down any random agent guarding the site. Once it is obtained, they need to take down the agents on the way to the elevator.

Once on the roof, Duggan will be alerted and will try to take his helicopter to escape the players. Here, they will need to take down the agents quickly so they get enough time to damage the helicopter enough to force it to make a landing. Players will need to jump off the roof by taking parachutes and take their vehicles to reach the helicopter's landing zone.

Upon reaching there, more thugs will need to be taken down, along with Duggan, to secure a briefcase, after which players will need to get out of there with more thugs chasing them. Tip: players can take the train tracks and avoid the normal GPS route on the map to get away from the thugs easily.

This mission has a payout of upwards of $28,000 GTA cash, which will vary as with other missions.

1) Asset Seizure

This mission is the fourth on IAA's list and involves tracking and delivering a valuable vehicle. Players can start the mission once they get a GPS trace of the van's location, which needs to be securely procured and delivered in the end.

GPS traces will be scrambled, all thanks to five signal jammers around the area, each heavily guarded. These guards need to be taken down and then the jammers need to be destroyed to get an exact GPS location.

After the first jammer is taken down, the guards are alerted and a couple of helicopters start chasing the players. Players can either take them down or get a fast getaway vehicle to lose the choppers. The rest of the jammers need to be located and taken down to get the pin-point location of the vehicle that needs to be secured.

The van has a piece of hardware inside that can be quite helpful in taking down the Duggans. The mission will end once the van is securely delivered, with the pay being upwards of $25,000 at its minimum.

GTA+ members will always earn more, so if they're subscribed, they can look forward to a better payday at the end of each mission. Each GTA completion cash reward can differ depending on the damage and difficulty mode selected.

