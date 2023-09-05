Top 5 Mercedes-Benz cars in GTA Online in 2023

Mercedes-Benz has immense popularity both in the real world and GTA Online’s car market. Rockstar Games currently offers 17 Mercedes-inspired cars in-game that you can buy and own. These vehicles have different features and also belong to different categories. It is worth noting that the gaming studio changes the names and brands of the vehicles and uses its own names. The Mercedes cars are categorized under the Benefactor brand.

Therefore, if you want to buy a Mercedes car in GTA Online, you must look for Benefactor cars on the in-game websites. This article lists the top five Mercedes-Benz cars that you can own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five of the best Mercedes cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is currently one of the most talked-about cars in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games is offering it as the Podium Vehicle reward for free. The car is based on a real-life Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4. It is also one of the most stylish cars in the game in 2023.

The car has a rounded, aerodynamic design with aggressive-looking headlights. It is powered by a V8 engine and a seven-speed transmission box. You can propel it up to the top speed of 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h after full upgrades. Legendary Motorsport sells it for a starting price of $1.3 million.

4) Benefactor SM722

The Benefactor SM722 is a unique car in GTA Online as it comes with no roof. The multiplayer game only has a few vehicles that can be driven with an open top, and the SM722 is one of them. It is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.

The car is powered by a V8 engine and a five-speed transmission box. It is one of the best race cars in GTA Online, as it can reach a top speed of 123.75 mph or 199.16 km/h with full upgrades. The stylish car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,115,000.

3) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

The Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 is a one-of-a-kind pickup truck that comes with six wheels (two at the front, four at the back). It is one of the most reliable cars in off-road situations and allows you to traverse through most terrains with ease. Rockstar Games modeled this car based on the real-life 6x6 Mercedes-Benz G63 and G-Class Brabus.

It has an all-wheel drive layout, which is best for off-road driving and passing through slippery terrains. The car is powered by a large supercharged V12 engine and a six-speed transmission box. It is one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2023.

2) Benefactor Terrorbyte

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is a military-grade vehicle in GTA Online based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle. It has armor, weapons, an operations center, and many more features. It also acts as the storage hub for the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. It is a multipurpose vehicle that can also be used for safe commuting in public lobbies.

However, the vehicle has also been part of many GTA Online money glitches in the past. The Warstock Cache & Carry website sells it for a starting price of $1,375,000. If you want to ease up your business management in the game, the Benefactor Terrorbyte is a must-own vehicle in 2023.

1) Benefactor LM87

Benefactor LM87 is a supercar in GTA Online based on the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and Mercedes-Benz C11. It has a unique aerodynamic body with a lowered stance. You can use it as a reliable racecar in the game as it propels up to a top speed of 128.50 mph or 206.80 km/h.

It is the fastest Benefactor vehicle available in the game in 2023. You can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,915,000. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are also anticipating this car will be present in the upcoming game.

Poll : Do you own any of these cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes