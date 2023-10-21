Top 5 Super Mario Bros mods for GTA 5 in 2023

There are countless mods available for GTA 5 in 2023, and some of the most interesting ones are based on the Super Mario Bros. Grand Theft Auto and Super Mario are two of the longest-running video game franchises, and both enjoy an incredibly large player base. Their characters, soundtrack, and maps are iconic and instantly recognizable. They have never collaborated officially, but mods have the capacity to produce some really interesting combinations.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the top five Super Mario Bros mods for GTA 5 in 2023. They have been crafted by members of the gaming community and allow Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode to be experienced in a completely new way.

The Super Mario Bros Plumbing Van and 4 other top Super Mario Bros mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) New Super Mario Bros. U Bench ad

The Super Mario Bros. U ad (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The New Super Mario Bros. U Bench ad mod, created by Zonagg, replaces some in-game advertisements made by Rockstar Games with Super Mario Bros ads. As indicated in the name, these Mario ads appear on benches across Los Santos.

It has good quality textures that fit very well in the game's surroundings. The ad features some Super Mario Bros characters and the logo as well. While this mod is quite simple, it at least brings some changes to Grand Theft Auto 5's map, which has remained the same for the last 10 years.

4) Mario Themed Car Texture Mod

The Mario Themed Car Texture Mod adds a Super Mario Bros texture for the Dinka Jester (Racecar) in GTA 5's story mode. It is primarily light blue and features several Super Mario logos and images. The hood boasts a picture of Mario's classic 8-bit character model, but there are images of recent versions as well.

There is a Super Mario Bros logo on one side and also at the back under the tail lights. This mod has been created by mrgaboofox and is pretty easy to install. The Dinka Jester (Racecar), however, must be bought for $350,000 in the story mode from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) The Super Mario Bros Plumbing Van

The Super Mario Bros Plumbing Van mod for GTA 5 has been created by That1DutchGuy. Upon installation, the Go Postal livery for the Brute Pony van gets replaced with a custom yellow Mario Bros-themed livery.

It renders the van bright yellow and adds the Super Mario Bros logo and character images on both sides of the vehicle, much like the Dinka Jester (Racecar) mod. According to its description, the mod is based on the Super Mario Bros Plumbing van from the Super Mario Bros movie.

2) Super Mario Wasted Sound

One of the most iconic elements of the Super Mario Bros franchise is the sound that plays when the character dies. It is instantly recognizable, and 8bram8's Super Mario Wasted Sound mod adds it to Grand Theft Auto 5.

The iconic Mario soundtrack will be heard whenever the title's protagonists (Michael, Trevor, or Franklin) die, along with the Wasted text synonymous with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Since that happens quite a lot in this action-packed game, this mod can be a fun addition.

1) Super Mario Plumbers [Add-On Ped]

Super Mario in a GTA 5 cutscene (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Super Mario Plumbers [Add-On Ped] mod is arguably the best Super Mario Bros mod for GTA 5. It allows players to play as Super Mario himself, which can make for a very interesting replay session. While the character model looks out of place, it can provide some hilarious moments in cutscenes.

In addition to Mario, this mod also adds models of other characters like Mario's brother Luigi. The Super Mario Plumbers [Add-On Ped] mod has been created by MarioBabyLuigi and allows the game to be experienced in a very new way while players wait for the GTA 6 announcement.

