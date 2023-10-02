Top 5 things to buy in GTA Online during its 10th anniversary week

GTA Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary event week, and Rockstar Games has given generous offers and discounts for players to enjoy. While the gaming studio did not release any new offers on the actual anniversary day (October 1, 2023), the benefits added with the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update on September 28, 2023, are still active. There are many great deals that players can take advantage of during the week.

This article lists the top five things to buy in GTA Online during the 10th anniversary celebration week.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Top 5 deals to grab in GTA Online during the 10th anniversary week

5) Toundra Panthere

The Toundra Panthere is a popular sports coupe car released with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, it was a limited-time car that has been re-added to the game after the recent GTA Online weekly update. You can now purchase it from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $2.1 million.

The car is based on the real-life 2017 Alpine A110. While the engine model is currently unknown, it has a rear-wheel drive layout powered by a seven-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, the Toundra Panthere can run at a top speed of 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h.

4) MC Clubhouse

Rockstar Games is offering a 40% discount on all GTA Online MC Clubhouses this week. There are 12 Clubhouse locations in the game that start at $200,000 and go up to $495,000. However, you can get them for much cheaper till October 5, 2023.

The discounted offer also includes upgrades and modifications to the GTA Online property. Therefore, if you already own an MC Clubhouse, you can modify it for cheap rates this week. It is worth noting that the Clubhouse is one of the most essential properties in the multiplayer game. It unlocks five MC Businesses that provide a stable source of income.

3) CEO/Executive Office

The Executive Office is one of the first things that most players buy in GTA Online, and this week, it is listed with a 40% discount. Owning a CEO Office unlocks many benefits that can come in handy during the gameplay. Rockstar Games offers four CEO Office locations that range between $1,000,000 to $4,000,000.

While they are a bit more expensive than other properties, you can own them for much cheaper this week. Additionally, the upgrades and modifications are also in the same discounted range. Without worrying about the budget, you can easily opt for important upgrades such as accommodation, a gun locker, etc.

2) Bunker

The Bunker is undoubtedly one of the best businesses in GTA Online. It is an expensive investment that rewards you with high returns in time. However, you can establish your Bunker business for cheaper this week as Rockstar Games is offering a 40% discount on the property and its related upgrades and modifications.

You can unlock additional upgrades to some selected items in the game by doing research in the Bunker. It is a passive business that generates profits via two channels: Bunker products and Ammu-Nation supplies. If you still haven’t established the Bunker business in GTA Online, it is the best time to do so.

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub business is one of the best ways to make money solo in GTA Online in 2023. While most new players ignore the business at their starting phase, it is the best time to buy it as Rockstar Games is offering a 40% discount on the property, including its related upgrades.

The Nightclub business has multiple ways of making money. However, the Safe Lock is regarded as the best way to make profits easily. It generates up to $50,000 every 48 minutes without you doing much. Every player must own the Nightclub business in the game, and this week is the perfect time.

