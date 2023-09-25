Top 5 things to buy when starting GTA Online for the first time

Starting your criminal journey in GTA Online can be a difficult task. Rockstar Games puts you in an open lobby full of other players and missions. It's worth noting that you begin with a very limited amount of money that can get exhausted within minutes, and engaging in missions in the game with bare hands can create many difficulties. Therefore, the community always recommends beginners to gear up with some basic amenities before embarking on their journey.

This article lists the top five things that all new GTA Online players must buy as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 valuable assets that every GTA Online beginner must buy in 2023

5) Body Armor

Body Armor is one of the most essential things to buy in GTA Online. Whether you are a beginner or a veteran, having it in your inventory is a must. Rockstar offers five types of Body Armor that you can purchase at different levels. Their names, costs, and unlock ranks are listed below:

Super Light Armor - $100 - Rank 5

Light Armor - $200 - Rank 10

Standard Armor - $300 - Rank 15

Heavy Armor - $400 - Rank 20

Super Heavy Armor - $500 - Rank 25

They protect you from unwanted bullet wounds and temporarily shield you before you start losing your health.

4) Snacks

Snacks also play a crucial role in the GTA Online gameplay. Rockstar Games only regenerates players’ health by up to 50%. After that, one must have to rely on external sources to gain the remaining portion. Since Med Packs are almost non-existent in the multiplayer game, you can use snacks to replenish your health quickly.

Snacks are available across all accessible stores in the game. GTA Online beginners should fill up their snack inventory to the fullest so that they do not run out of supplies during crucial moments. Snacks are much cheaper than Body Armor and can also be stored in bulk.

3) Sticky Bombs

Sticky Bomb is one of the most versatile weapons in GTA Online in 2023. It is an explosive that can be used in many ways. While guns can take care of most of the enemies in the game, Sticky Bombs make it easy by eliminating multiple units at once. It can also be timed to deal more damage at the perfect moment.

You can find them in any Ammu-Nation Store. One Sticky Bomb costs $600, and you can store up to 25 in your inventory. However, you must reach Rank 19 to unlock the weapon. It is one of the most lethal weapons that can take out both individuals and vehicles.

2) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is a must-have weapon for all GTA Online players in 2023. It is a compact weapon that is more powerful than other SMGs. You can also use it effectively while inside a vehicle. The weapon deals heavy damage, and the firing rate is also very fast.

This weapon was a game-changer after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. There's no specific unlock condition, meaning Rank 1 players can acquire it. However, it is a rare weapon in GTA Online that can only be purchased for $325,000 from the Gun Van when it's in stock.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma is one of the most essential vehicles to own in GTA Online. Most players tend to do Contact Missions at the beginner stage, and the aimbot NPCs can be challenging. The Armored Kuruma has bulletproof armor plating on all its glass panels, protecting you from most enemy bullets.

It is also a sports car with decent top speed and smooth handling. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges $698,250 as a base price and $525,000 as a discounted price. The Armored Kuruma will make your missions much easier to complete.

