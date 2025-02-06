Top 5 things to do in GTA Online this week (February 6 to 12)

Rockstar Games has dropped a fresh GTA Online weekly update today, February 6, 2025. As expected, the payouts of certain jobs have been increased for this week, letting players earn extra cash through them till February 12. However, picking the best from so many options may prove tricky for some, especially beginners.

We will take a look at the top five things to do in GTA Online this week. Note that the entries have been ranked mostly based on their payouts.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion and analysis.

Drift Races and other top 4 things to do in GTA Online this week (February 6 to 12, 2025)

5) Collecting Yuanbaos

Yuanbao collectibles official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Yuanbaos are a new type of collectible, which Rockstar has spread 36 of across Los Santos and Blaine County for players to find. Collecting each pays $888 as well as 888 RP. Collecting all pays $88,888 and doing so before February 12, 2025 will unlock the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

Collecting Yuanbaos is extremely simple; however, it can take time as their locations are not marked on the map. Those requiring assistance can check the GTA Online Yuanbao locations guide.

4) Lunar New Year Stunt Races

Lunar New Year Stunt Races official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lunar New Year Stunt Races are among the newest additions in the game. These races only debuted a couple of weeks ago, and although each race pays a few thousand dollars, depending on your position, they are replayable, unlike collecting Yuanbaos, which is a one-time event.

It is also worth noting that through February 12, 2025, Lunar New Year Stunt Races will pay twice the usual rewards as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update. Additionally, races are arguably more enjoyable than just looking for collectibles across the map.

3) Drift Races

Drift Races are among the most unique activities in the multiplayer (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Lunar New Year Stunt Races are brand new, they are still like most other races at the core. However, GTA Online Drift Races are very unique, as they aren't won by crossing the finish line first. Instead, you must score the highest Drift Points by performing smooth and successful drifts to win them.

Drift Races, too, are handing out double the regular payout this week. Rockstar Games has also made three more cars - Karin Futo, Dinka Jester Classic, and RUNE Cheburek, compatible with Drift Tuning, which is an upgrade required for participating in this race with a custom vehicle (if allowed by the host).

2) Spray over LS Tags

GTA Online LS Tags is a daily event, in which players can spray over five posters across Los Santos and Blaine County for cash. Spraying over each poster pays $15,000, and spraying over all five for the day pays a decent $25,000 bonus.

It isn't as exciting as participating in races with other players, but since the payout has been doubled for this week, there is a decent sum of money to be earned daily, without much hard work. To unlock LS Tags, players must first collect a spray can from one of its dedicated spawn locations.

1) Exotic Exports

Exotic Exports is a daily activity accessible to Auto Shop business owners in GTA Online. It unlocks after completing one Auto Shop Robbery Contract, and tasks players with finding and delivering 10 vehicles mentioned on the blackboard in the Auto Shop to the docks.

Each delivery pays $20,000, and delivering all 10 vehicles for the day pays a $100,000 bonus. Since the current weekly update has doubled Exotic Exports' payout, one can easily earn a decent sum of money daily till February 12, 2025 in GTA Online.

