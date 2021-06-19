Top 5 vehicles that players should own in GTA Online this month

Players have close to 700 vehicles to choose from when buying a vehicle in GTA Online and often have to wait for the right moment to buy a specific vehicle. Certain vehicles that may seem like bad purchases today may become good purchases in the future. This depends on a lot of factors, including its price-to-performance ratio, its usefulness for a player, and the percentage of discount offered.

This list contains some of those vehicles that seem to be suitable purchases for GTA Online players this month.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 vehicles that players should buy in GTA Online this month

#5 - Överflöd Entity XF

Inspired by the Koenigsegg CCX, the Överflöd Entity XF is a good car in terms of price-to-performance ratio. It can give many supercars a run for their money and is a decent purchase at $750,000.

This car has been a podium vehicle since the weekly update wasn’t rolled out this Thursday. Players have a chance to get this car for free in the Lucky Wheel at the casino.

Entity XF Stats (Image via GTA Base)

#4 - Karin 190z

The Karin 190z is undeniably one of the worst in its class when it comes to top speed and acceleration. However, its superior handling and grip makes it less prone to spinning out. This makes for a car that is perfect for less experienced drivers.

All of this cannot justify its $900,000 price tag, but players who have linked their Twitch Prime accounts can get the Karin 190z for only 20% of its original price at $180,000. Fans of the Fairlady Z have a great opportunity of buying its GTA Online lookalike.

190z Stats (Image via GTA Base)

#3 - Buckingham Volatus

This is the only helicopter on this list, as it is currently on discount (35%), and players can grab it at a price of $1,491,750. It is a rather fast luxury helicopter that is decent for traveling from one place to another.

The Volatus is quite vulnerable to gunfire as it is technically a luxury helicopter and not meant for combat. The design esthetics alone make it a reasonable purchase for players wanting to grab a helicopter this week.

Volatus Stats (Image via GTA Base)

#2 - B-11 Strikeforce

The GTA Online reincarnation of a renowned military aircraft, the Strikeforce, is currently available at $2,470,000 after a 35% discount. For fans of the Warthog, this is a must-have vehicle, and the discounted price may be the excuse they have been waiting for.

It is also one of the most vicious aircraft in GTA Online, being excellent at close-range dogfights. Its armor makes it more durable than most other aircraft in the game. With a plethora of available weaponry, this is a formidable vehicle in any player’s hands.

Strikeforce Stats (Image via GTA Base)

#1 - Dewbauchee Seven-70

A hybrid between an Aston Martin and a Ferrari, the Seven-70 is one of the most beautiful sports cars in GTA Online. It is also one of the best cars in its class, with a decent top speed, although acceleration isn’t its top suite.

The car is currently on sale for $417,000, which is 60% of its original price. This makes it a good bargain and definitely an essential car to have for sports car enthusiasts.

Seven-70 Stats (Image via GTA Base)

Edited by suwaidfazal