Top 5 vehicles returned in GTA Online this week (February 2-7)

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has brought back several vehicles that were removed from the multiplayer game in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. These vehicles are currently available for purchase from the in-game websites and other stores. However, they will only last till February 7, 2024.

While OG players already own most of the vehicles, new players are still unaware of their features. Therefore, this article lists the top five returned vehicles that GTA Online can buy this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the top five returned vehicles in GTA Online this week

5) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo is a two-door sports classic car based on the real-life first-generation Volvo 242 2-door sedan. It has a simple, boxy design with a long hood and short trunk. However, GTA Online players should not mistake it for a basic car based on its appearance. Rockstar Games offers plenty of customizations that can completely change its looks.

You can choose from 11 bumpers, four exhausts, two fenders, four grilles, eight hoods, 11 liveries, six roof designs, eight spoilers, and many other options. These modifications not only improve the looks but upgrade the performance as well. While it has a price tag of $797,000, you can currently get it at a 30% discount.

4) Overflod Imorgon

The Overflod Imorgon is an electric sports car in GTA 5 Online. It has a stylish look with a uniquely designed front. Since it is an electric vehicle, it has quick acceleration that helps it reach the top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h) fast. However, you must upgrade the vehicle as its base top speed is only 92.27 mph (148.50 km/h).

The in-game car is based on the real-life Roland Gumpert Nathalie. It was a new car that only debuted in January 2020 as part of the GTA Online: Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. However, you can now get the $2,165,000 car from Legendary Motorsport at a 30% discount.

3) Pegassi Infernus

The Pegassi Infernus is an OG car that unfortunately made it to the list of removed vehicles from GTA Online. Fans were very upset to know the news and many called out on Rockstar Games for removing such a legendary vehicle. However, it has temporarily returned to the game after the latest weekly update.

It is a stylish supercar primarily based on the real-life Lamborghini Murcielago. While GTA Online players can still find the vehicle on the streets of Los Santos, it cannot be licensed as a personal car. Fortunately, it is a cheap car that only costs $440,000. The latest weekly update also offers a 30% discount.

2) Coil Raiden

The Coil Raiden is one of the most popular civilian vehicles that are best to drive in Los Santos. It is based on the real-life Tesla Model S and has a similar sporty look. It has a very quick acceleration and can reach from 0-60 mph in just 2.1 seconds.

While the base top speed of the Coil Raiden is only 97.09 mph (156.25 km/h), after full upgrades, it can reach up to 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h). GTA Online players can confidently use it in all races. However, you must visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom to acquire the car.

1) Bravado Verlierer

The Bravado Verlierer is a unique-looking vehicle based on the real-life TVR Sagaris and Wiesmann GT MF5. It has a rounded, bulky design with a long front. While its base top speed is 93.21 mph (150.00 km/h), you can customize it to increase it to 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).

Rockstar Games offers several customizations that change the looks of the car. You can choose from seven bumpers, three exhausts, six hoods, six spoilers, and many more. The car originally had a price tag of $695,000. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can acquire it from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

