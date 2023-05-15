Top 5 cars inspired by Mercedes-Benz in GTA Online

GTA Online’s open world is filled with many different cars players can use to cruise around Los Santos and Blaine County. Each automaker in the game is inspired by a real-life counterpart, such as the Benefactor, a German luxury car manufacturer based on the Mercedes-Benz. However, that doesn’t mean that every Benefactor car is good, and players must know which of the best among them.

That being said, let’s learn about the top five cars inspired by Mercedes-Benz in GTA Online. The below-mentioned list also includes data from famous data analyst Broughy1322 for a better understanding of each vehicle's performance.

5 fastest Mercedes cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their top speeds

5) Benefactor SM722 (123.75 mph)

The Benefactor SM722 is a 2-seater civilian open-top grand tourer that was added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update last year. It is famously inspired by Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (2009). Powered by a V8 engine, the car can reach an impressive top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) in just a couple of seconds.

The sports vehicle can easily handle road bumps thanks to its high suspension. Its sleek look combined with reliable performance makes it a must for every Mercedes-Benz enthusiast. The Benefactor SM722 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,115,000.

4) Benefactor Schafter V12 (124.25 mph)

The Benefactor Schafter V12 is a 4-seater civilian luxury sedan car in GTA Online that was introduced as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update. The vehicle’s design is based on the Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG. The car performs extremely well as it runs on an upgraded version of the V12 engine.

It can reach a staggering top speed of Benefactor Schafter V12 in seconds, owing to its impressive acceleration that rivals other cars like Zentorno. Players can pick up Schafter V12 from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $116,000.

3) Benefactor Schlagen GT (125.50 mph)

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is a 2-door civilian sports car added to the game as part of the Arena War update. Car enthusiasts can recognize its resemblance to the iconic Mercedes-AMG GT. On the performance front, the Schlagen GT is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine with a 7-speed gearbox.

This car has one of the best handling among all the sports cars in GTA Online. It possesses the third-highest top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) among all Benefactor vehicles, making it a good choice for getaway missions. Players can buy the Schlagen GT from Legendary Motorsport for $1,300,000.

2) Benefactor Krieger (127.25 mph)

The Benefactor Krieger is a 2-seater civilian concept hypercar in GTA Online that debuted with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Upon analyzing the vehicle's design, it seems to be inspired by the Mercedes-AMG One hybrid sports car. Its mid-rear engine boasts excellent performance out of the vehicle.

Apart from an incredible top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), it also gives exceptional traction and acceleration. Thanks to its AWD layout, players can easily handle both off-road and on-road terrains. The Krieger is available from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $2,875,000.

1) Benefactor LM87 (128.5 mph)

The Benefactor LM87 is a 1-seater endurance race car, and one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online added as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It has design cues from Mercedes-Benz C11 and Sauber Mercedes C9, giving it a low profile and aerodynamic design.

The LM87 runs on a single-cam but powerful 8-engine, giving it enough power to reach a mind-boggling top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h). According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can complete one lap in just 0:58.658. This makes it a direct competitor to RE-7B and S80RR in the game. Players can get this race car from Legendary Motorsport for $2,915,000.

All of the aforementioned cars are truly made with love and passion for the Mercedes-Benz brand while ensuring they are fast enough for GTA Online players.

Poll : 0 votes