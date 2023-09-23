Top 5 helicopter mods for GTA 5 on PC

Helicopters are just one of the many types of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5. While Rockstar Games has regularly added new ones in the title's multiplayer mode, there aren't nearly as many choices in the story mode. Additionally, the game being 10 years old means that many players must have gotten bored of the standard set of vehicles available in it by now.

Fortunately, installing mods can help in this case to a great degree. They can either add a new aircraft or improve the existing ones by tweaking some of their aspects. For those interested, here are the top five helicopter mods for GTA 5 on PC.

Enhanced Helicopter Sounds and 4 other top helicopter mods for GTA 5 on PC

5) MH-X Ghost Hawk (attack version)

The MH-X Ghost Hawk (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is one of the many helicopters in Grand Theft Auto 5. It is a luxury aircraft that players can buy in the story mode for $5,150,000. Although it looks really impressive, it doesn't have much utility. Hence, you shouldn't have any qualms about replacing it with the MH-X Ghost Hawk attack helicopter mod.

This modded aircraft is armed to its teeth, featuring rocket pods, missiles, and the M134 Minigun. It has been created by SkylineGTRFreak, who has designed many other helicopter mods for GTA 5 as well. This particular one also has detailed cockpit interiors, but the textures seem a tad bit blurry.

4) G-LYNX [Add-On/FiveM]

The G-LYNX helicopter (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The G-LYNX helicopter mod is based on the Westland Lynx, a British twin-engine aircraft. The in-game model boasts a black and army green color scheme and looks absolutely menacing, geared up for battle with rockets mounted on one side. Unlike the previous mod, this one doesn't replace any existing vehicles.

Designed by Jimmyr, this mod is also ready for FiveM, which hosts countless Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers. Interestingly, Rockstar Games recently acquired FiveM, which led to many wondering if RP servers will have a role to play in the franchise's next chapter, Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Enhanced Helicopter Sounds

Rockstar Games tries to make their titles as realistic as possible. This includes NPC behavior, physics, vehicles, and audio. The vanilla helicopter sounds in Grand Theft Auto 5 aren't bad by any stretch of the imagination, but there is still room for improvement.

For this, players can install SilkWitch's Enhanced Helicopter Sounds mod, which makes these aircraft sound incredibly loud and even more realistic. The best thing is that it replaces the original audio for every helicopter in the game.

2) Amphibious Raptor Bob

The Amphibious Raptor Bob helicopter (Image via gtainside.com)

GTA 5's story mode features a Cargobob helicopter designed by in-game brand Western Company. Although elcreador's Amphibious Raptor Bob mod is a variation of the Cargobob, it is unlike anything in the game, as it mixes the helicopter with a plane.

The aircraft's body is extremely bulky, making it stand out. It has detailed cockpit interiors, weapons, and a working loading bay door at the back. That said, the most distinguishing factor of this hybrid chopper is its ability to float on water. There is plenty to explore in the seas surrounding Los Santos, and this modded helicopter makes the commute much easier.

1) AT-99 Scorpion

Avatar is among the most well-known Hollywood movie franchises today. Its stories are set on fictional planets far away from Earth. The humans on these planets use extremely advanced gadgets and vehicles, one of which is the ultra-modern AT-99 Scorpion.

That helicopter can now be made a part of Grand Theft Auto 5's air fleet via SkylineGTRFeaks's AT-99 Scorpion (from the movie Avatar) mod. It has an extremely unique design and is well-armed. Its interiors feature high-quality futuristic control panel textures, true to its design in the film.

