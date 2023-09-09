Top 5 Skyrim mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Skyrim are great examples of games that enjoy prolonged success and fanfare. While the two are quite different in many aspects, modders have been able to bring elements from one into the other, serving fans of both titles. It is especially beneficial for those looking for something new in a game that was released many years ago.

Rockstar Games releases regular updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, but the title's offline mode hasn't received attention in a while. Luckily, the mods on this list will help in making it interesting once again. Here are the top five Skyrim mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Skyrim Daedric Armor and 4 other top Skyrim mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) Skyrim Daedric Battleaxe

The Daedric Battleaxe (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Daedric Battleaxe is one of the many weapons in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It starts appearing more often as players achieve higher levels. This unique weapon is wielded by both hands and looks absolutely menacing. Melee weapons are also a part of Grand Theft Auto 5, but there is nothing quite like the Daedric Battleaxe.

That said, this particular axe can be brought into GTA 5 by installing R4v3nB14ck's Skyrim Daedric Battleaxe mod. It is highly detailed and almost indistinguishable from the original weapon. However, players must note that this is a replacement mod that will swap out the Golf Club melee weapon for the Battleaxe.

4) Skyrim Daedric Armor

The Daedric Armor (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Daedric Armor mod comes from the same creator as the Battleaxe, R4v3nB14ck, and is even more detailed. The textures are of a very high quality for the most part and fit very well in Grand Theft Auto 5's environment. Needless to say, it looks best when paired with the Daedric Battleaxe.

Daedric Armor has the highest rating in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim but doesn't offer any extra protection in Rockstars' title. Nevertheless, it is a great option for Skyrim fans playing Grand Theft Auto 5 while awaiting the release of GTA 6.

3) Skyrim Shout

Shouting "Fus Ro Dah" in Skyrim games blows away even the heaviest of objects as if they are made of paper. It is one of the franchise's most iconic lines and can be added to Grand Theft Auto 5 via bdking00's Skyrim Shout mod. As one might expect, the Fus Ro Dah shout can be used as the ultimate instrument of chaos.

What's interesting is that players have the option to increase and decrease the shout power, which directly impacts the mod's intensity. Despite being released in 2015, it is still one of the most fun Skyrim mods for Rockstar Games' 2013 title.

2) Skyrim Alduin Dragon

Dragons are a big part of the Skyrim franchise. One of the dragons, Alduin, aka the World Eater, is a force to be reckoned with in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Dragons are nowhere to be seen in Grand Theft Auto 5, as the game is grounded in reality for the most part.

That is until players install RX1StrideR's Skyrim Alduin Dragon mod which brings the mythical beast into the game. This GTA 5 mod unfortunately lacks any detailed animations but is capable of striking terror in the hearts of Los Santos' citizens.

1) Skyrim Mini-Dragon

By eating Peyote Plants in GTA 5, players can turn themselves into an animal or a bird momentarily. While that is certainly interesting, installing Quechus13's Skyrim Mini-Dragon mod takes that to the next level by replacing the Chicken Hawk with a small dragon.

Thus, players can transform into a dragon by eating the Peyote Plant for the Chicken Hawk. This mod also features well-crafted flying animations and a detailed character model. Although the dragon here is not as huge as Alduin, it is of a much superior quality.

