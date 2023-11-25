5 underrated GTA Trilogy features that Rockstar must bring back

The GTA Trilogy revolutionized the open-world video game genre and is the driving force behind Rockstar Games' initial success. It has distinct features and mechanics that have withstood the test of time and are still adored by fans. Now, as Rockstar prepares to reveal GTA 6, players can't help but wish for underrated past features to be brought back.

So, here are some underappreciated features from the 3D Universe GTA Trilogy that should return in the upcoming game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 GTA Trilogy features that should return in the upcoming game

5) Gang warfare

Gangs and criminal factions are an integral part of the GTA Trilogy. They are frequently linked to the plot, and certain sections of the maps clearly show the presence of a specific faction. The protagonist's relationship with the gangs changes over time, via the story or through their interactions with them.

These gangs also fight against their rivals if they meet each other on the streets. Meanwhile, in GTA San Andreas, players must take their rival gang's territories. This can be done by first attacking them and then defending against waves of enemies.

San Andreas' protagonist, CJ, is a gang member, and as such, gang warfare is a major part of the game's story and gameplay. Meanwhile, the different gangs/factions in most of the HD Universe titles rarely have any impact on gameplay aside from scripted mission sequences.

The next game should revive this feature to make the game world feel more lively and fleshed out.

4) Weapon stats

In GTA San Andreas, the player's experience with a particular weapon decides its efficiency. The more kills a player gets with a weapon, the more its stats improve over time. Stats like the lock-on range, accuracy, rate of fire, and strafe speed can all be upgraded.

In the case of one-handed weapons like pistols, SMGs, and the Sawed-Off Shotgun, the maximum level (Hitman) allows players to dual-wield them. Meanwhile, when players reach Hitman level for heavier weapons like the AK-47 and M4, they can move while aiming.

Weapon skill can also be increased by practicing at the Ammu-Nation Shooting Ranges, which also comes with monetary rewards. GTA 5 simplified this system by introducing a Shooting skill that determines the overall effectiveness of all weapons rather than the individual guns.

The future game should re-introduce this feature like it is in San Andreas.

3) Vigilante side missions

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have a series of side missions that can be started by entering a special vehicle. A police vehicle allows players to start Vigilante missions, a firetruck gives access to Firefighter missions, and an ambulance can be used to play Paramedic missions.

The Vigilante side missions stand out mainly because these involve high-speed chases and gunfights. There are different law enforcement vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto 3D Universe games, such as a tank (Rhino), an attack helicopter, and even a police motorbike.

These provide access to Vigilante side missions, and some vehicles, like the tank, make them much easier. The Vigilante missions were also greatly improved in GTA 4, where players can leave their vehicles and kill their targets on foot.

The exclusion of these missions from Grand Theft Auto 5 disappointed much of the playerbase, and many feel that Rockstar should bring this feature back.

2) Gym and body stats

Perhaps one of the most ambitious features in GTA San Andreas is the muscle/fat system. Players can have CJ work out at a gym to gain muscle and lose fat, which will, in turn, make him look jacked. Alternatively, he can binge on fast food, making him overweight and slow.

CJ's melee damage increases as his muscle mass increases, while his speed and stamina increase as his weight decreases. Gyms can also teach a unique melee combat style or martial arts, such as Boxing, Muay Thai, or Kung Fu.

This feature has never been replicated in any other Grand Theft Auto title. As such, players would love to see gyms and body stats come back to GTA 6.

1) Burglary

Burglary is a feature unique to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, where you can enter a random house and steal all their stuff. Almost any residential property can be entered as long as the player starts the Burglary side mission.

This is a fun side activity that allows you to make some cash while experiencing the stealth mechanics of the game. The player has to make as little noise as possible to avoid getting the cops on their tail.

Compared to this feature from the trilogy, HD Universe games have almost no emphasis on stealth, and as such, Burglary side-missions are out of the question. Stealth is a major factor in many open-world games, and Grand Theft Auto 6 shouldn't be an exception.

Rockstar should re-introduce a burglary mechanic just to flesh out stealth gameplay in the upcoming game.

Poll : Do you want any of these features to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes