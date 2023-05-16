5 most useful GTA 3 cheat codes for PS5 (2023)

Cheats are an essential part of the Grand Theft Auto experience, and GTA 3 is no exception. Rockstar Games added a number of cheat codes to the first 3D Universe game, and players on all platforms, including PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC, can use them to their advantage. Although cheats are not intended to be used in standard gameplay, players can use them in their spare time to have some fun when not engaged in missions.

The PS5 version of the game includes over 20 cheats. However, not all of them are beneficial to players. This article lists five of the most useful GTA 3 cheats that PS5 players can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

All Weapons, Full Health, and three other most useful GTA 3 cheats on PS5

1) All Weapons - R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

The All Weapons cheat is undoubtedly the best for acquiring all weapons available in the game, rather than purchasing them or collecting them from the open world. Rockstar Games includes 13 weapons in the GTA 3 story, and PS5 players can obtain them instantly by using the cheat code.

It adds all melee, small and large firearms, heavy, thrown, and special weapons to the inventory. This includes the Baseball Bat, Pistol, Uzi, Shotgun, AK47, M16, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Molotov Cocktail, Detonator, Rocket Launcher, and Grenade.

2) Full Health - R2, R2, L1, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

The health bar is always a major concern as it can be quickly depleted by a few enemy attacks. However, players can use the Full Health cheat to instantly replenish their health without using health packs or saving the game.

The cheat code is most useful during combat where players are only a few shots away from being killed. 3D Universe GTA games were notorious for failing the entire mission when killed, and the Full Health cheat can save gamers some time.

3) Lower Wanted Level - R2, R2, L1, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Cops in GTA 3 can be a pain at times, and higher wanted levels are extremely difficult to escape. The map of Liberty City is very small, and cops can be found on every corner. However, players can use the Lower Wanted Level cheat to easily escape them.

It will gradually reduce the number of wanted starts, resulting in fewer police spawns. Players with a high wanted level can also use it repeatedly until the cops are completely gone.

4) Spawn Rhino Tank - CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

If players don't want to flee the cops but rather fight them, they can use the Spawn Rhino Tank cheat to go on a rampage. It is one of the best weaponized vehicles in the GTA universe, capable of withstanding a great deal of firepower.

Once inside the tank, they are safe from all types of cops and enemy firepower. Even a six-star wanted level will do them no harm as long as they remain inside the vehicle. However, it is slow and can be busted by cops.

5) Speed Up Time - CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

3D Universe GTA games frequently emphasize in-game time and force players to return later if the mission's time condition is not met. While this can be frustrating at times, the Speed Up Time increased the speed of the clock, allowing them to begin a mission sooner.

It can be used in both the original and GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition versions of the game. However, gamers must be aware of the timer because failing to meet the deadline will result in another delay. Furthermore, after using the code, one must disable it or else time will continue to move quickly.

