Vamos vs Fagaloa in GTA Online: Which car to buy this week?

This week's GTA Online update has brought with it many new discounts and offers on different items, businesses, and missions that players can get. However, like with every weekly update, the most awaited part is which cars are going to get discounted.

So this time, there are two cars that have brought the most attention from the players this week, the Fagaloa and Vamos. Both cars have a dedicated cult following in the GTA car community and many players even consider them an acquired taste as well as hidden gems in the car lineup for this game.

But as players have two options regarding which car to buy, it can get really confusing. So to clear that up, this article will compare and contrast these two cars and choose the best option for GTA Online players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion

Fagaloa or Vamos: Which car should GTA Online players get this week

Vulcur Fagaloa

Fagaloa is a classic sports station wagon that is still seen as a shining example of when a car's aesthetic triumphs over its substance. Fagaloa is based on the Volvo Amazon Wagon and draws influence from Zolland Design's bespoke version.

With some resemblance to a Volkswagen 1600 Squareback, the rear end appears to be based on the Chevrolet Nomad, 1957 Pontiac Safari Wagon, or Studebaker Conestoga.

The front fascia also looks to be inspired by the 1959 Skoda Octavia Combi, FSO Warszawa, and Trabant 601 series. This all means that Fagaloa is an old-school car and might resonate more with those who are into retro style.

The Fagaloa has average acceleration and peak speed, but it experiences oversteer when turning a bend too aggressively. But all this can be remedied when upgraded.

Declasse Vamos

The Declasse Vamos is a muscle car that appeared in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Arena War update and has since become one of the most popular muscle cars in the game.

The Vamos is a cross between a couple of Chevrolet Novas. The body shape, headlights, taillights, and greenhouse space are all based on the third-generation Chevrolet Nova.

Despite the fact that Vamos is mostly bought by players because of its appearance and aesthetics, it has some major problems with its performance. The Vamos is infamous for its high spin-out rate that causes it to frequently lose control at greater speeds, if not carefully managed. As a result, it performs poorly when driving in crowded traffic.

Furthermore, if the car is propelled into the air, the Vamos will frequently land awkwardly. While the Vamos may be given full-suspension improvements to counteract this impact, its steering is still quite sensitive and quickly spins off. But if players just want to show off a cool-looking muscle car, Vamos is the best choice.

Conclusion

By looking at all of these details about the two vehicles, it is clear that Felagoa is a much better car to own than Vamos if GTA Online players are looking for a unique-looking retro car with a pretty decent performance.

Although Vamos does have a beautiful design for a muscle car, its performance and really poor handling might turn off the majority of players.

But if a GTA Online player is really passionate about muscle cars and does not care that much about how they're handled, Vamos is a better choice for them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul