What should GTA Online players expect from Take-Two's earnings call today?

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, will announce its third fiscal quarter earnings call on February 6, 2023, and GTA as well as Red Dead Redemption fans are excited. The quarterly earnings call is known to provide details about the studio's future projects and insights into its game's future updates.
While fans eagerly anticipate the live broadcast of the session, Rockstar Games informers have shared some early details about the American gaming company's upcoming announcements. Needless to say, Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, but informers have denied that this is a possibility.
With that being said, this article will explain what GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption fans can expect from Take-Two Interactive's earnings call today.
Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will reveal updated sales figures for Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in the upcoming Q3 earnings call
On February 4, 2023, Ben, a popular Rockstar Games data miner and insider, tweeted about Take-Two Interactive's Q3 earnings calls on Monday. The user also shared an image featuring GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.
Ben flatly denied the possibility of an announcement for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, and they provided some insight into the earnings call, saying,
“This call will be solely focused on the mobile market and updated sale counts.”
According to reports, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 topped the sales charts during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Both games were among the best-selling titles on the PC, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store. Ben also stated that RDR2 had surpassed the majority of the newest AAA titles on Steam in sales.
Another insider, known as Gaming Detective, confirmed the news and provided information about Take-Two Interactive's earnings call. The recently re-released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is also doing well on Steam. The remastered title was released on January 19, 2023, with a 50% discount, and fans flocked to try it out.
While the primary focus of the earnings call announcement will be sales figures, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive may also disclose their plans for mobile gaming.
The handheld gaming market is rapidly expanding, and smartphones are one of the most prominent gaming platforms in the sector. The Grand Theft Auto community is also anticipating the release of a mobile version of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which Rockstar may announce during the earnings call.
Both companies have not provided any clarification on the claims and will most likely address them during the earnings call.
