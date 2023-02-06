What should GTA Online players expect from Take-Two's earnings call today?

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, will announce its third fiscal quarter earnings call on February 6, 2023, and GTA as well as Red Dead Redemption fans are excited. The quarterly earnings call is known to provide details about the studio's future projects and insights into its game's future updates.

While fans eagerly anticipate the live broadcast of the session, Rockstar Games informers have shared some early details about the American gaming company's upcoming announcements. Needless to say, Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, but informers have denied that this is a possibility.

With that being said, this article will explain what GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption fans can expect from Take-Two Interactive's earnings call today.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will reveal updated sales figures for Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in the upcoming Q3 earnings call

Ben @videotech_ Take-Two is set to report its Q3 earnings call on Monday, 6th February.



Coverage on Monday at 9:20PM UK time.



On February 4, 2023, Ben, a popular Rockstar Games data miner and insider, tweeted about Take-Two Interactive's Q3 earnings calls on Monday. The user also shared an image featuring GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Ben flatly denied the possibility of an announcement for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, and they provided some insight into the earnings call, saying,

“This call will be solely focused on the mobile market and updated sale counts.”

According to reports, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 topped the sales charts during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Both games were among the best-selling titles on the PC, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store. Ben also stated that RDR2 had surpassed the majority of the newest AAA titles on Steam in sales.

Ben @videotech_ We expect to hear good performance results for Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTAV, both titles were hitting the sale charts for PC and console during the Black Friday and Christmas sales.



Another insider, known as Gaming Detective, confirmed the news and provided information about Take-Two Interactive's earnings call. The recently re-released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is also doing well on Steam. The remastered title was released on January 19, 2023, with a 50% discount, and fans flocked to try it out.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



I’ll be listening to it live and posting info as it drops, stay tuned!



While the primary focus of the earnings call announcement will be sales figures, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive may also disclose their plans for mobile gaming.

The handheld gaming market is rapidly expanding, and smartphones are one of the most prominent gaming platforms in the sector. The Grand Theft Auto community is also anticipating the release of a mobile version of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which Rockstar may announce during the earnings call.

Reactions to the news

The news quickly piqued players' interest, and many fans expressed their opinions. A user named @Code60_ inquired about Rockstar Games’ Community Update, which is usually held in February.

Another user, @OfficialDrewart, wanted the gaming studio to port Red Dead Redemption 2 to the PlayStation 5.

According to user Urbancorrupt, Rockstar Games should address the modding issue in GTA Online and the abandonment of Red Dead Online.

Urbancorrupt @urbancorrupt @videotech_ They ought to be apologizing for abandoning red dead and the insane amount cheaters modded on gta that left the game unplayable. @videotech_ They ought to be apologizing for abandoning red dead and the insane amount cheaters modded on gta that left the game unplayable.

User Fred1034 tried to predict what the company would say during the announcement.

Fred1034 @Fredd1034 @that1detectiv3 Already calling it, all they gunna say bout RDR2 is “it exceeded expectations” before cutting back to GTAO @that1detectiv3 Already calling it, all they gunna say bout RDR2 is “it exceeded expectations” before cutting back to GTAO

Another user, Modest Kangaroo, claimed that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games will mislead viewers about the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition's Steam sales and GTA+ subscription.

Modest Kangaroo 🦘 @ModestKangaroo @that1detectiv3 I’m betting they’ll spend half the time talking about GTA Online and the other about Red Dead exceeding expectations and player numbers. They’ll obviously lie about the Trilogy and how players are supporting GTA+ religiously. It’ll be a waste and I’m not listening to that clown @that1detectiv3 I’m betting they’ll spend half the time talking about GTA Online and the other about Red Dead exceeding expectations and player numbers. They’ll obviously lie about the Trilogy and how players are supporting GTA+ religiously. It’ll be a waste and I’m not listening to that clown

Both companies have not provided any clarification on the claims and will most likely address them during the earnings call.

