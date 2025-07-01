What's new in Red Dead Online Strange Tales of the West: Everything we know

The Red Dead Online Strange Tales of the West is available to play as of July 1, 2025. The new content update is now available in Red Dead Online and features the story of author Theodore Levin, who has been hearing rumors from the four corners of the American Frontier. Theodore needs players' help to uncover the mysteries of the Strange Tales of the West. The update will feature new modes, missions, and rewards that gamers can obtain by completing Telegram Missions.

This article explores all the new content in Red Dead Online Strange Tales of the West.

Everything we know about Red Dead Online Strange Tales of the West

Players can start Telegram Missions by locating Mr Levin's letter at any post office from their camp's lockbox. The letter can be opened with the satchel or by starting Telegram Missions from the player menu. Here is all the content included in Strange Tales of the West Vol 1:

Strange Tales of the Plague

Strange Tales of the Plague Telegram Mission in Red Dead Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Strange Tales of the Plague Telegram Mission features the tale of a malady that has spread among the people of Armadillo, turning them into zombies. The objective here is to gather several of these diseased corpses for scientific examination. The task isn't going to be easy, as you must survive hordes of undead and take on the resurgent cell of cultists.

Strange Tales of Modern Science

Strange Tales of Modern Science Telegram Mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Strange Tales of Modern Science Telegram Mission follows the story of a scientist who has created artificial life that has wreaked havoc in Braithwaite Manor. The army of robots is hostile towards humans and eliminates any being that comes in their way. The objective of this mission is to uncover the secrets of this experiment and destroy any robot in sight.

Strange Tales of the Bayou

Strange Tales of the Bayou mission in Red Dead Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Strange Tales of the Bayou mission takes place in the swamps of Lagras. The area has been affected by an unknown anomaly, and the Swamp Folk will attack you as you explore the area. The goals of this Telegram Mission are to bring the swamp creature back for Theodore.

Strange Tales of the Wilderness

Strange Tales of the Wilderness in Red Dead Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Strange Tales of the Wilderness takes place in Tall Trees, where you must investigate the reports of a missing scientist who was researching a crew of murderers in the area. This mission focuses on survival, as you must craft weapons, locate them, and hunt for food while searching for the scientist and his captors.

Telegram Missions rewards

Harriet Davenport in Red Dead Online Strange Tales of the West (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can explore the Wild West, dispense frontier justice on behalf of characters both honorable and deplorable in Telegram Missions, including the new Strange Tales of the West Missions, to receive 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP through August 4, 2025.

You can help conservationist Harriet Davenport in cataloging wildlife of all shapes and sizes using nonlethal methods to earn 3X RDO$ and XP on all samples sold through August 4.

You can get 2X RDO$ and XP on Wildlife Photography, and 3X Role XP and XP on Legendary Animal Sighting Missions.

2X RDO$ and XP on Featured Series

Featured Series in Red Dead Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can start the fray of the Featured Series to get X RDO$ and XP on Hardcore versions of Plunder, Shootout, and Hostile Territory modes, as well as a week of large-scale Gun Rush. Here's a complete timeline of the event:

July 1-7: Hardcore Pro Series

July 8-14: Elimination Series Large

July 15-21: Hardcore Showdown Series

July 22-28: Hardcore Plunder and Spoils of War Series

July 29-August 4: Hardcore Last Stand

Read Dead Online challenges and rewards

You can play Red Dead Online in July 2025 to get the Rebellion Poncho. Naturalists who play this month will get 50 rounds of tranquilizer ammo and a reward for the North Clingman Treasure Map.

Red Dead Online challenge rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Selling a sample to Harriet Davenport will reward you with the Fiddlehead Emote, returning from Outlaw Pass 5, while successfully sampling a Legendary Buck will earn you the Steel Spectacles from Outlaw Pass 1. If you hunt down any Legendary Animal using lethal force, you'll get the Estevez Gun Belt and Holster from Outlaw Pass 4.

Here are the dates for all the featured challenges:

July 1-7: Complete a Round of Wildlife Photography to receive the blue Eberhart Coat.

July 8-14: Naturalists at Rank 15 or higher receive the blue Torranca Coat for logging in.

for logging in. July 15-21: Hunt a Legendary Bear to receive the blue Porter Jacket .

. July 22-28: Complete three Role Challenges to receive the red Concho Pants .

. July 29-August 4: Sell two Samples to Harriet Davenport to receive the red Manteca Hat.

Community-inspired outfit

Community-inspired outfit in Red Dead Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can unlock the special outfit created by Redditor Familiar_Tangelo_328 in Red Dead Online. This cosmetic is a homage to the figure of the Mountain Man, who kept warm in harsh climates by wrapping up in sturdy buckskins and foraged pelts. You can assemble this by getting the following items for free from the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue:

Raccoon Hat

Stringham Shirt

Outdoorsman Vest

Buckskin Pants

Cibola Boots

That covers everything there is to know about the Red Dead Online Strange Tales of the West. Follow Sportskeeda's GTA section for more news and updates.

