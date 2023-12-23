What time does the Yeti spawn in GTA 5 Online?

The Yeti in GTA 5 Online now spawns as a wild creature in the brand-new Yeti Hunt event. Rockstar Games added it as part of the latest The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content on December 21, 2023. After successfully defeating it, players can earn around $100,000 and unlock the Yeti Outfit. However, it should be noted that the mythical beast doesn’t spawn the whole day.

This has left players wondering what time the Yeti spawns in GTA 5 Online. This article shares everything one needs to know about the Yeti Hunt event this holiday season.

GTA 5 Online Yeti spawn timings: How to spawn the creature in the Yeti Hunt

After the latest GTA 5 Online update, the Yeti spawns between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in-game time. However, it’s not that easy to find the creature, as one needs to find some clues as part of the Yeti Hunt event.

To begin with, players need to go to the Fort Zancudo area located north of the map. Once at the location, they will receive a text message from Tanner offering a hint about the Yeti being present in the area.

This will prompt a big circle to appear on the map, triggering the GTA Online Yeti Hunt event. Gamers will then need to find five different clues scattered in the highlighted area.

Here are all of the exact coordinates of Yeti clues that one must find for the creature to spawn in GTA 5 Online:

1/5 Yeti clue locations (Image via TGG/YouTube)

2/5 Yeti clue locations (Image via TGG/YouTube)

3/5 Yeti clue locations (Image via TGG/YouTube)

4/5 Yeti clue locations (Image via TGG/YouTube)

5/5 Yeti clue locations (Image via TGG/YouTube)

Upon successfully finding each clue, players will earn $10,000. Once all of them are found, a mini circle will appear on the map between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am. Visiting the area between the specified timings will spawn the Yeti, which will sprint towards gamers to kill them.

Players must eliminate the creature as soon as possible to unlock the Yeti Outfit and earn an extra $50,000. Gamers should note that killing it will not be easy, and they must equip lethal weapons like Shotguns, LMGs, or Sticky Bombs before going head-to-head with it.

After completing the event, players can go to their Wardrobe and equip the Yeti Outfit from the Outfit Festive category. Rockstar Games is also giving fans a chance to unlock the Snowman Outfit by finding all Snowmen in Los Santos. Both of these events will be available till January 3, 2024.

With the Snowball Launcher also available this season, it seems like the best time to celebrate the holidays in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

