Where to find Larry Tupper in GTA 5

Larry Tupper can be tricky to find, so GTA 5 players will have to be creative with their approach.

Trevor Philips never turns down a chance for a confrontation. GTA 5 players can perform a series of missions for Maude Eccles, who runs a Bail Bond business. For a decent amount of cash, Trevor will have to bring in targets dead or alive. Of course, his payment depends on how he deals with them.

Larry Tupper is the second target in the Bail Bond missions. However, his location can be hard to find without a walkthrough. The good news is that GTA 5 players can use some context in their clues. Maude will give them a single picture for reference, which is really all they need.

GTA 5 players will have no problem finding Larry Tupper with this handy guide

At first glance, Maude's picture may not seem very helpful. All players see is a winding road with a few trees and hills. However, they need to carefully look at the picture. By using the GTA 5 map, they can find Larry Tupper without a problem.

Head to the Great Chaparral in Los Santos County

GTA 5 doesn't provide much context on where to go. Maude will send Trevor a picture of Tupper's last known location. The reality is most players won't have the patience to study the photo.

However, there are a few clues that can help them with their hunt. The picture itself shows a very distinct layout of the road. Players need to memorize it when they look at the map. The above video perfectly demonstrates this particular action.

Larry Tupper is out hiding in a wooden barn, which is right next to a dirt road. There should also be a green tractor just outside the barn. Tupper is not alone, since players will have to take out a few of his thugs.

How to bring him in alive

Bail Bond missions will give players the following cash rewards, depending on how a target is dealt with:

$5,000 (the target is taken out)

$10,000 (the target is captured alive)

Players don't have to use lethal force on Larry Tupper. Instead, they just need to approach him in a stealthy manner.

He can be found right outside the barn entrance, along with three other thugs. Players can quickly eliminate the bodyguards with a sniper rifle. Trevor's special ability is very useful here, since he can take extra damage.

Afterwards, Tupper will try to run for the hills. Players can intercept him with one of the vehicles on the farm. Alternatively, they can always try to use a stun gun. Tupper will surrender if he is lightly hit by the player. Now they can drive him back to Maude in Grapeseed, Blaine County.

Why is Larry Tupper so hard to find?

The GTA 5 countryside is a huge landscape with plenty of empty space. With the exception of a few landmarks, there isn't much to find in the Great Chaparral, let alone Los Santos County.

Theoretically, players should have an easier time finding the farm. However, all they get is a single picture for reference. Larry Tupper could be anywhere for all they know, not just the Great Chaparral.

