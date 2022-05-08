Which business should GTA Online players get first? Nightclub or Bunker

Businesses are a big part of earning money in GTA Online and most players, at some point in their playthrough, start investing in different types of businesses to increase their income.

Two of the most popular businesses that players generally choose to invest in are Bunkers and Nightclubs. But as those players will know, the amount of money they need to invest is pretty substantial, so it is good to know what is the better choice between the two.

Breaking down Nightclub vs Bunker as first choice GTA Online

Nightclub

Night clubs are business that was introduced in GTA Online after the After Hours update. There are over ten locations players can choose from ranging $1,080,000 to $1,645,000. Nightclubs are an excellent option if players a looking for a high amount of passive income.

But it is crucial that players also invest in other businesses to maximize their income stream because having a nightclub alone, especially without any upgrades, won't go well.

Players will need to recruit all of the nightclub's technicians to maximize product creation and purchase nightclub improvements

Then players must own those other firms, which cost well over $7 million to keep functioning reasonably. This does not include warehouse storage, which will likely cost another million or more to reach maximum capacity.

Bunker

Bunkers are arguably the best business for players to own if they quickly want a large sum of money. Bunkers may be purchased at 11 different locations worldwide in GTA Online. They are identical in terms of building layouts and earnings.

But most players prefer the Chumash Bunker, as it is located in West Los Santos and has good highway access, is closer to the city and is the best bunker out of all. It is estimated to cost $1.6 million.

Players are not required to complete all of their upgrades. However, it will surely be advantageous if they do. They should focus only on improving staff and equipment rather than on security changes, as the latter is insignificant in generating revenue.

Players can steal supplies for free and then once they grind enough, they can sell their full stocks for a large amount of profit.

Conclusion

With this, it is pretty clear that players first need to invest in Bunker before buying a Nightclub.

Moreover, this decision also depends on the player's needs. If the player wants more of a passive income stream, a Nightclub is perfect for that, but they first need other businesses to work properly, even in this case.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective view.

