Which car has the best handling in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update?

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update was officially released at the tail end of last month, adding tons of features and six new vehicles to the mix. However, new doesn’t necessarily mean the best, especially when it comes to handling.

Elegy RH8 is a car that has been picked up by fans for its admirable handling time and time again. With that being said, let’s learn everything there is to know about the vehicle in this article.

How good is the handling Elegy RH8 in GTA Online?

Elegy RH8 boasts very good performance due to its V8 engine. It has relatively decent top speed and acceleration, helping it go from 0 to 60 mph pretty quickly. It is considered one of the best-handling cars in the game because of its even weight distribution, great traction, and all-wheel drivetrain.

The car also has a good balance. Each corner feels responsive and makes the car feel stable no matter the weather. The balance also helps in making high-speed corners. Moreover, its handling is so good that sometimes braking isn’t even necessary. When the handbrake is in use, it is capable of making sharp 180-degree turns.

In terms of its cons, the car’s braking is not as powerful as one might expect from a sports car. Players can lose speed for a split second while trying to pull a 180. Using the handbrake instead of normal brakes may be a concern when racing on the streets.

That said, players can easily pick this ride for the majority of races available in the game as well as complete high-speed chase missions or heists requiring a gateway car.

All there is to know about Elegy RH8 in GTA Online - Price, performance, & more

Annis Elegy RH8 is a two-door sports car featured in GTA Online. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35), with the front side resembling the Infiniti G37 Coupe and the rear side to Infiniti G35 Coupe.

The vehicle is one of a kind with an elegant and sleek visual design. Its front side has a grille with the Annis logo and L-shaped headlamp housing. The sides have inset panellings, slanted sections, carbon-fiber side skirts, and a plastic finish around the windows.

The rear side, on the other hand, has a permanent red strip around its upper area, a slightly thinner one in the center, and twin red circular lamps on both sides. Its interior is quite similar to that of the Banshee; however, Elegy RH8 has slightly red-tinted dials.

When it comes to performance, the car is powered by a three-liter single-cam V8 engine with a six-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. It can push up to 560HP. It has a low reviving but loud engine sound, like the one powering the Futo.

The car is available to be purchased for $95,000 from both Benny's Original Motor Works as well as Legendary Motorsport. Players can also find it free of cost if they have linked GTA Online to their Social Club account. Gamers can even find its carbon-black version in the Race Bet Vehicle Cargo Mission; they should be able to spot it near the starting line.

Rockstar has done a pretty great job giving players a lot of options in terms of its catalog of cars. For players looking for a car with superior handling capabilities, Elegy RH8 is a name that should be considered. With the developers ready to add more cars to GTA Online later this summer, it is best to pick up the sports car and add it to the collection right away.

