Who is Tony McTony, and what's his role in GTA Online?

Tony McTony has become a recurring name in the Grand Theft Auto series and has appeared in GTA Online as well. While players do get to hear about him from Lamar Davis during The Contract mission, he got more light once the Chop Shop DLC dropped. However, several players are still not aware of this character or what he does.

This article will shed more light on Tony McTony and his role in GTA Online robbery missions that players will need to complete.

Tony McTony is one of the targets of Salvage Yard robberies

Tony McTony is a tech billionaire and a recurring character who briefly appears in GTA 4, Ballads of Gay Tony, and GTA Online. The last game is where players get to know a little bit more about him and also steal his prized car. While he does not physically appear in the game, Tony McTony is marked as one of the targets for the Salvage Yard vehicle robbery.

It is worth noting that players have robbed the billionaire a couple of times already when they had to infiltrate his submarine, kill his security tram, crash his sub into the beach, and get away with his vehicle.

There is a new Tony McTony car that players have to steal with a new back story with each GTA Online weekly update where he is featured. But what remains constant is Jamal's disdain for the character as he is a billionaire but always copies and outshines him during luxurious parties.

As of now, players have already stolen a couple of cars from this tech billionaire. The ongoing weekly update also has his name, and this time, features a new car that players can also claim after the robbery. Below is a list of all the Tony McTony vehicles that players have stolen so far:

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Vapid Caracara 4x4

Pegassi Toros

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Enus Deity

Fathom FR36

These robberies in the Salvage Yard are slightly more difficult than the others because players must complete challenging setup missions and then fight against quite a few well-armed guards in the submarine. If not careful, it can be deadly to fight the head of the security in a tight space since he packs a lot of armor.

However, this time, it is worth going through all the trouble as you can claim the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in the game once you steal it from his submarine. This makes all the effort and time spent on the mission completely worth it, as the car is quite excellent.

While the new Salvage yard robberies are good, the community is more excited about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2 that might drop very soon.

