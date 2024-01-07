Why GTA 6 should have official role-playing servers

Roleplaying (RP) is one of the few things that has kept GTA 5 popular even after a decade of its initial release. The RP servers emerged almost immediately after the game’s release, and to date, you can find hundreds, if not thousands, of RP servers. Its popularity even led Rockstar Games to acquire its pioneers under its umbrella officially.

As the studio is moving towards the release of its next project, fans are eager to see how role-playing evolves in the future. With that being said, this article discusses why Rockstar Games should add official role-playing servers for GTA 6 on PC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Rockstar Games should consider making official GTA 6 RP servers

Grand Theft Auto RP servers on PC pushed the limits of what the popular 2013 title could do on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. These were initially third-party servers developed and run by independent modders. Players loved the concept of role-playing and the community kept getting bigger and bigger. Nowadays, most fans buy GTA 5 just to play on RP servers.

Rockstar Games has very high hopes for Grand Theft Auto 6. The first official trailer wowed the fans with its stunning visuals and the details in the open world. At present, such levels of immersive experience can only be found on RP servers. Since Rockstar is already implementing them in the official release of GTA 6, it will be beneficial for the studio to take advantage of the RP fandom as well.

Moreover, the RP servers could be a testing ground for Rockstar Games to get feedback on new features before implementing them in the upcoming game's vanilla version.

After the acquisition of Cfx.re (popularly known as FiveM) by Rockstar Games, the RP servers based on this framework were forced to follow various official guidelines. Since corporate control has already been applied on most RP servers, it will make sense to simply release official RP servers so that players don’t feel constrained.

Another considerable thing is that as the studio will be releasing GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and other modern consoles, RP servers should also be introduced on all PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Roleplaying has always been a PC-only thing. Considering it requires mods to operate, the PC exclusivity is understandable. However, the official integration should change the methods for the upcoming game and introduce Grand Theft Auto 6 RP servers for all players, including those on consoles and the Steam Deck.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, aims to earn over $8 billion in the next financial year. If the company releases the upcoming game during the period and also introduces RP multiplayer, it will not only boost sales, but also be one of the most unexpected changes in GTA 6.

