Why GTA Online players must get Ocelot Stromberg during the Black Friday sale

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles, although some are simply more useful than the rest. The Ocelot Stromberg is one such car that might not have extreme looks or the best speed but has various features that make it a valuable asset in the game. While most veterans already know what the Stromberg is capable of, new players often underestimate this vehicle based on its looks.

The ongoing Black Friday sale in GTA Online offers a lucrative 50% discount on the otherwise whopping price tag of $2,500,000. This will allow new players to purchase and try out this vehicle with minimal investment, making it the perfect opportunity for everyone.

This article will highlight some of the best features of this car and why everyone should have it in their garages.

What makes Ocelot Stromberg an ideal vehicle in GTA Online?

The Ocelot Stromberg is a weaponized armored Sports Classic car in GTA Online that was added to the game with The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. The Warstock Cache & Carry store provides the following description of the vehicle to perfectly summarize it:

"A moment of airtime later, the cool waters of the Pacific are washing the pedestrian splatter from your windshield. The rudder and thrusters are engaged, and your pursuers are lost forever."

Stromberg is heavily inspired by the 1976-78 Lotus Esprit S1 car from the James Bond movies, making it incredibly iconic for all the movie-buffs in GTA 5 and its online multiplayer. On top of that, Rockstar Games also took inspiration from the real-life Maserati Bora for most of the car's design.

A screenshot of Ocelot Stromberg underwater (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, the sleek and slender design is not the only redeeming factor of Ocelot Stromberg. As mentioned earlier, it is a weaponized vehicle, which makes it capable of shooting Homing Missiles toward unsuspecting targets as well as using machine guns equipped at the front to shred them to pieces. It also has a set of torpedoes to use against other underwater targets, offering great firepower.

This also makes it a great option when facing a pesky griefer riding an Oppressor MK II in the lobby, which is generally quite hard to deal with in GTA Online.

What more does the Ocelot Stromberg offer?

While Homing Missiles and machine guns offer the Ocelot Stromberg offensive capabilities, its armored body protects the players against explosives. The sturdy frame can equip lots of armor that allows this car to take on the following number of rockets and other similar destructive ammunition:

Homing and Oppressor Missiles: 6

RPG, Grenades, and Sticky Bombs: 2

2 Heavy Sniper MK II's explosive rounds: 5

5 Tank Cannon: 1

1 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm FLAK: 1

On top of this, the Ocelot Stromberg can turn into a submarine and go underwater, allowing players to immediately escape any tricky situation they might be tangled in. This is the biggest advantage this car has over other vehicles in the online multiplayer.

Ocelot Stromberg can turn into a submarine and go underwater (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned earlier, this vehicle originally cost $2,500,000, but players can purchase it for just $1,250,000 during the ongoing GTA Online Black Friday sale 2023. This makes it a sensible investment considering everything that it offers.

If someone finds themselves far away from the beach, they also have the option of using the full power of the engine and zooming away at a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h), which is more than enough in the right hands.

All these features and the lucrative Black Friday discount make Ocelot Stromberg a strong contender for vehicles that Rockstar Games should feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

