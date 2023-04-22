Why players should avoid Service Carbine in GTA Online The Last Dose update

Weapons are a basic necessity in the world of GTA Online. While most weapons can be bought by visiting an Ammu-Nation store, some require players to undertake a quest to obtain them. An example of the latter is the Service Carbine, which is the focus of this article.

The Service Carbine was spotted in the very first set of GTA 5 teaser images. However, it made its debut in 2022 as part of the Criminal Enterprises DLC. The assault rifle's performance has not been up to the mark, and players are encouraged to look at other alternatives after The Last Dose update.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Analyzing the Service Carbine in GTA Online The Last Dose update

The Service Carbine falls under the assault rifles category in GTA Online. Its design is based on the real-life M16 A1 and M16 A2 military rifles. Players can either buy it from any Ammu-Nation outlet for a price of $370,000 or complete the Crime Scenes quest to get it for free.

Here are some of the Service Carbine's attribute scores from Rockstar Games' official website (on a scale of 100):

Damage - 39.00

Fire Rate - 63.00

- 63.00 Accuracy - 55.00

- 55.00 Range - 45.00

- 45.00 Clip Size - 40.00

- 40.00 Overall - 48.40

With an overall rating of just 48.40, it is clear that the Service Carbine will not fare well in intense battles. While the reload animation is pretty quick, its lower clip capacity can become annoying.

The Service Carbine is a decent weapon at best, but with a price tag of $370,000, it is better to avoid it and invest in something else.

For instance, players can get the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online, which is Rockstar Games' iteration of a futuristic machine gun. It costs just a tad bit more than the Service Carbine but is far superior in all aspects.

Here are its performance ratings from Rockstar Games' official website on a scale of 100:

Damage - 55.00

Fire Rate - 65.00

- 65.00 Accuracy - 45.00

- 45.00 Range - 60.00

- 60.00 Clip Size - 70.00

- 70.00 Overall - 59.00

This establishes how spending just a little more will provide a better value-for-money option for GTA Online players.

While there are some upgrades available for the Service Carbine, they don't improve the rifle by much, and players only end up shelling out more of their cash on an average commodity.

On the bright side, those who pursue the Service Carbine's Crime Scenes quest get $5,000 as a reward for every collected part. They also get an additional $50,000 for completing the quest.

Players can also get the Navy Revolver in GTA Online by completing a similar quest and earn more than $200,000 from it.

