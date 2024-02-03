Will GTA 6 have better shooting than The Last Of Us Part 2? Here's what fans think

Discussions regarding Rockstar Games' upcoming title, GTA 6, are a constant in the gaming community. Fans often talk about the new and unique features or improvements they would like to see in it, and a recent X post from user @RockstarAgentX wonders if its shooting mechanics will be better than that of Naughty Dog's 2020 release - The Last Of Us Part 2.

The responses to the said post so far express hope and confidence about the highly anticipated sequel besting the post-apocalyptic game in this department. However, not much regarding Grand Theft Auto 6's gameplay has been revealed officially despite its debut trailer being released last month.

GTA 6 fans express their opinion on whether it would have better shooting than The Last Of Us Part 2

@RockstarAgentX posted the video above, originally uploaded by @bartonovopolis, asking fans about their opinion on whether Grand Theft Auto 6 would have better shooting mechanics than The Last Of Us Part 2. Notably, most believe that this could be the case.

Some reactions to @RockstarAgentX's X post above (Image via X)

Another comment, made by user @Cruniimal, highlighted the NPC scarring mechanic and how understated it has been in Grand Theft Auto games so far.

As can be seen in the video above, each gunshot creates a wound at the exact targetted spot. This adds to the element of realism, which GTA 6 is expected to focus on. However, there is no way to confirm if the upcoming game will feature similar, let alone better, shooting mechanics.

Although Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer showcased quite a bit about the title, it didn't reveal much gameplay-wise. GTA 6 trailer 2 or other future trailers might shed more light on this, but that remains to be seen.

Additionally, things spotted in the game's leaked clips cannot confirm details about the final product. This is because the GTA 6 leaks consisted of development footage, and any content in it is subject to change before release. So, even though it was suggested that players might be able to go prone, like in the X post above, there is no official confirmation for the same.

If anything, the combat in GTA 6 might feel a bit similar to that in Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's most recent original release. It, too, features wounds, scarring, and gore like The Last Of Us Part 2.

Fans compare The Last Of Us Part 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via X)

All that said, regardless of whether Grand Theft Auto 6's shooting turns out better or worse than the Naughty Dog title, it being an improvement over that in Grand Theft Auto 5 is more important.

The gunplay, as well as melee combat, in this game, is quite simplified, and there doesn't seem to be much weight to it. Therefore, it is crucial that GTA 6 features a more vigorous fighting style and shooting mechanics to offer a much better experience.

