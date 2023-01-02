WM 29 Pistol vs Pistol Mk II in GTA Online: Which one is better?

With the release of the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise event, Rockstar Games has added a new weapon called the WM 29 Pistol to GTA Online. Although this pistol is the main attraction, the developers also introduced a brand new visual upgrade for the Pistol Mk II.

Rockstar is well-known for coordinating the addition of gameplay elements to balance the game's overall mechanics, and the new pistol is no exception to that trend. This article examines all aspects of the WM 29 Pistol and Pistol Mk II, and tries to determine which is the better option in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Important things to know about the WM 29 Pistol and Pistol Mk II in GTA Online

WM 29 Pistol

The WM 29 Pistol is a handgun that was released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update during the Christmas event in Grand Theft Auto Online. Based on the real-life Heckler & Koch P7 pistol, Rockstar Games Social Club described the new gun as:

“If you think shooting off without lifting a finger is a problem, there's a pill for that. But if you think it's a plus, there's the semi-automatic WM 29 Pistol.”

Despite being one of the best weapons for use in tight situations, it currently lacks any significant performance improvements. The WM 29 Pistol can only be outfitted with a suppressor for $11,875 from the Ammu-Nation Store, which slightly reduces the damage and range of the weapon.

Besides that, there are no other physical upgrades for this new gun. The only other customization option allows GTA Online players to change the color of the gun's body with seven different tint options.

Pistol Mk II

The Hawk & Little Pistol Mk II is a specially customized version of the standard Pistol in GTA Online and is based on the real-life Beretta 92. Rockstar Games Social Club's official description for this gun reads:

“Balance, simplicity, precision: nothing keeps the peace like an extended barrel in the other guy's mouth.”

Considering that it's an upgraded version, the Pistol Mk II is an excellent weapon for a variety of situations. It boasts a higher damage rate than the standard Pistol and also supports different types of ammo. Additionally, the Mk II variant has more customizable options than the standard pistol.

Is the WM 29 Pistol better than the Pistol Mk II in GTA Online?

The simple answer is no. Although the WM 29 Pistol is a new addition, it falls far short of the Pistol Mk II in terms of raw performance.

The former is simply a holiday-themed souvenir in GTA Online, whereas the latter is an effective in-game product that requires research and development. When used in intense gunfights, the WM 29 Pistol will struggle against the razor-sharp precision of accurate enemies and will require numerous shots to eliminate them. In comparison, the Pistol Mk II can even be used confidently against other players.

It comes with a variety of ammo, including Tracer Rounds, Incendiary Rounds, Full Metal Jacket Rounds, and others that are useful against various types of enemies and surfaces. The WM 29 Pistol, on the other hand, is equipped with standard bullets that have little to no effect against heavy armor.

To obtain the WM 29 Pistol, players will have to participate in the ongoing Weazel Plaza Shootout event in GTA Online. When it comes to Mk II upgrades for different weapons, these can only be obtained by conducting research in Bunkers.

