Bengal Warriors' star raider picks his favourite cricketer of all-time [Exclusive]

The 30-year-old played a vital hand in Bengal Warriors' title triumph as part of PKL 7.

The star raider also picked the Mumbai Indians as his favourite franchise in the IPL.

Sukesh Hegde (R) [PC: Sukesh Hegde Instagram handle]

Bengal Warriors' star raider Sukesh Hegde has picked Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite cricketer of all time.

With the country under a 21-day lockdown period enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hegde is making the most of his isolation period with his family back in his village located in Karkala, Karnataka.

A self-confessed fan of the MTV Roadies show, Sukesh claims that he loves to watch interesting matches of the Indian Premier League and also picked Mumbai Indians as his favourite team, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

I dont follow IPL much, but when there are interesting matches, I make sure I don't miss them. My favourite team is the Mumbai Indians, and I am a fan of Sachin Tendulkar.

The 30-year-old raider was last in action during Pro Kabaddi 2019 (PKL 7), in which he played a vital role that fueled the Bengal Warriors' maiden title triumph.

With regular skipper Maninder Singh ruled out of the knockout stages of PKL 7, the onus was on Sukesh Hegde to slot into the lead raiders' role. The Karkala-based raider looked sharp in the final as he picked 8 points in both games that guided the Warriors to the title for the first time in seven seasons.

One of Karnataka's lead raiders, Sukesh has plenty of experience under his belt, having picked up 429 points from 100 games in the PKL.