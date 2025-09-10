KL Rahul compares Bengaluru Bulls' Yogesh Dahiya to star Team India pacer amid Pro Kabaddi 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 10, 2025 07:36 GMT
India batter KL Rahul (L) and Bengaluru Bulls skipper Yogesh Dahiya (R) - Image Credits: Getty &amp; PKL
India batter KL Rahul (L) and Bengaluru Bulls skipper Yogesh Dahiya (R) - Image Credits: Getty & PKL

KL Rahul compared Bengaluru Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya to star Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah amid the ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2025. Rahul, being a local lad, was asked to describe some of the Bulls' players and draw parallels among them and the Indian cricket team players.

Talking about defender Yogesh Dahiya, Rahul said:

"Tight defense and solid technique. I guess none other than Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the finest when it comes to defending under pressure." (via Star Sports)
Yogesh has picked up 13 tackle points from five games so far, including a 'High 5' in their previous clash against defending champions Haryana Steelers. Further, Rahul compared Bengaluru Bulls' raider Akash Shinde to opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Young, fast, and acrobatic. So it reminds me of my opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, because he is so aggressive at the top, and he is very young and full of energy," Rahul reckoned.
Finally, he compared the Bengaluru Bulls as a team to himself. He called the Bull dangerous and silent attackers, just like the batter himself. KL Rahul has always gone about his business in a calm and composed manner while being a threat to the opposition.

In the recently concluded away Test series against England, he played a vital role, scoring 532 runs from five games with two hundreds and as many half-centuries.

Bengaluru Bulls script comeback with back-to-back wins

Bengaluru Bulls had the worst possible start to their Pro Kabaddi 2025 season. They faced a close defeat in their opening game against Puneri Paltan. Their next clash against Dabang Delhi resulted in a loss as well.

Moreover, they crashed to their third successive defeat in as many games against U Mumba. With three losses in their first three games, the Bulls were low on confidence.

However, they registered their first win of the season in their fourth game against the Patna Pirates. Staging a strong comeback, they managed to win their next game against Haryana Steelers. With two back-to-back victories, they will be keen to carry the momentum forward.

They next face the Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 12, Friday. Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed eighth on the table with two wins, three defeats, and four points. While skipper Yogesh has led the defense, star Iranian all-rounder Alireza Mirzaian has been their top raider so far with 41 raid points from five matches.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
