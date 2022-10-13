"Fans need to stop" - Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep unhappy with 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' chant synonymous with sport in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a city that is bestowed with a vibrant culture of food and music, but one among the many factors that define the city is the outpouring of love for sports, laced with loyalty to the franchises that represent the city.

For many decades, fans have turned up in large numbers and coloured the streets of Bengaluru showcasing their support for their favourite franchise-based teams - be it Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, Bengaluru FC as part of the ISL or more recently, the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League.

While chants of "Kohli, Kohli" and "ABD, ABD" have conscientiously converted the M Chinnaswamy Stadium into a cauldron of noise, shouts of "Chhetri, Chhetri" from inside the Kanteerva Outdoor Stadium have also found a place in Bengaluru's rich sporting folklore.

Although support for RCB and BFC might overpower the fanfare behind the Bengaluru Bulls and in particular, PKL star raider Pawan Sehrawat, there's still a lot of hype created by the Pro Kabaddi fans.

However, there are four words that unite all three distinct fan groups under one massive vocabular umbrella - "Ee Sala Cup Namde (ESCN)".

Such is the nature of the phrase - which many people believe originated post the 2018 IPL season - that many people now frown upon its very usage, given the limited success that it's brought for Bengaluru-based teams since the phrase was first uttered.

Kannada film superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who has delivered innumerable blockbusters and is one of the most prominent public stars supporting Bengaluru Bulls in the PKL, addressed the media at the Sree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sudeep, who was also once captain of team Rockstars in the now-defunct Celebrity Cricket League, responded to Sportskeeda's queries on 'ESCN' and his take on kabaddi as a sport.

"When all fans stop putting pressure on the players, the cup will come home. People can't play sport when they are under pressure. In sport, there is no team which does not have talent, even if a team loses, they are still strong. Luck is also required sometimes."

"In my opinion, it depends on whether you are enjoying the sport or just the success. If you are someone who enjoys success, recite that line (ESCN). If you enjoy the sport, every year we get excellent games and we cannot ask for anything more."

"Instead of their faces, I focus on their bodies" - Kichcha Sudeep on why kabaddi leaves him in awe of the sport

The Bengaluru Bulls have assembled a young squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022, with cover defender Mahender Singh leading the team in his first assignment as PKL captain.

In three matches so far on their home mat, the Bulls have picked up two wins and conceded one loss, with the side rallying on a collective team performance rather than a one-man show.

Commenting on what aspect of kabaddi makes the sport exciting, Sudeep told Sportskeeda:

"Instead of their faces, I see their bodies, I'm wondering what might happen if they fall on the body. During the game, when so many people pull one guy and take him near the line, it takes so much power, mental strength and reflexes. I always think what kind of training is needed and how much stamina is required to sustain that style of play."

"Kabaddi is a very rare sport with a combination of not just talent and reflex, but also muscle power. In the case of football, cricket or hockey, most of them need mainly talent and stamina, and being physically strong is a bonus. In kabaddi, having them is a must."

Sudeep's presence for the Bulls' encounter against Puneri Paltan had the stands packed to the rafters, with fans often clinging to the railings to get a glimpse of the celebrated actor.

Despite the Bulls falling to a loss in the match, they will look to get back on track with a win when they square off against the UP Yoddhas on October 16th.

