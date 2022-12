IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates and Commentary: The great Indian cricket festival moves to Kochi, Kerala, with the IPL Auction scheduled today at 2:30 PM IST. With 405 players set to go under the hammer and up to 87 slots up for grabs, the dynamics of all ten teams could change severely by the end of the day. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as it all unravels before us. Follow Sportskeeda for IPL 2023 Auction Updates & Latest News

Read More