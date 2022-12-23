MI Squad 2023: Full Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) endured a pretty tough IPL 2022 season as they managed just four wins in the group phase, finishing rock bottom for the first time in their history.

However, many believed that it was a year of transition, as they had picked very young players and Jofra Archer, who was only going to be available from the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Despite a disappointing season, MI found some potential superstars in Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Tim David. With big names like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma, this batting core has been retained ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Coming into the IPL 2023 auction, all eyes were on how Mumbai were going to fill the void of legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard. It is safe to say now that they have found his heir in young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history at INR 17.5 crore.

With Jason Behrendorff already in the ranks, MI also got in Jhye Richardson, who is in sensational form at the moment in the Big Bash League. They also secured the services of Duan Jansen, the brother of South African young sensation Marco Jansen, and it seems like he could be another hidden gem unearthed by them.

Mumbai's scouting has been hailed as one of the best in the IPL, and they have filled the remaining spots in their squad with some uncapped and unknown commodities.

Overall, it looks a more balanced side than the one last year and with a settled core, Mumbai will be itching to get onto the field and lay their hands on their sixth IPL trophy.

MI players list with price

#1 Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore)

#2 Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore)

#3 Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh)

#4 Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh)

#5 Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh)

#6 Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh)

#7 Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh)

#8 Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh)

IPL 2023 Auction MI team

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes