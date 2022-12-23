RR Squad 2023: Full Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were able to acquire the services of several talented cricketers at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction on Friday, December 23.

The Rajasthan-based franchise entered the one-day event with a remaining purse of ₹13.2 crore, the third smallest among all 10 teams. Notably, the inaugural champions had nine slots, including four overseas players, to fill at the mini-auction.

The Rajasthan team management kicked off the proceedings by placing bids for Harry Brook but failed to rope him in. They also went all out for Sam Curran but were forced to let him go due to the lack of available funds.

They were able to get their hands on an overseas all-rounder, with West Indian star Jason Holder being their first purchase. The Royals spent ₹5.75 crore to add the former West Indian skipper to their squad. Their next buy was also an overseas player, as they bought South African keeper-batter Donavon Ferreira for ₹50 lakh.

The Royals then went for Kunal Rathore, a wicketkeeper-batter, who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket. They were able to sign him at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Rajasthan went after Australian spinner Adam Zampa and Indian pacer KM Asif in the second round of the auction, buying them at ₹1.5 core and ₹30 lakh, respectively. They have added yet another leg spinner to their squad, acquiring Murugan Ashwin at ₹20 lakh.

They scalped Indian batters Akash Vasisth and Abdul PA for ₹20 lakh each in the dying moments of the auction. The Royals got star English batter Joe Root, who went unsold earlier in the day for ₹1 crore to complete their lineup.

RR players list with price

Jason Holder - ₹5.75 crore

Donavon Ferreira - ₹50 lakh

Kunal Rathore - ₹20 lakh

Adam Zampa - ₹1.5 crore

K.M. Asif - ₹30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin - ₹20 lakh

Akash Vasisth - ₹20 lakh

Abdul PA - ₹20 lakh

Joe Root - ₹1 crore

Sanju Samson - ₹ 14 crore

Jos Buttler - ₹ 10 crore

Yashashvi Jaiswal - ₹ 4 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin - ₹ 5 crore

Trent Boult - ₹ 8 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - ₹ 8.5 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - ₹ 7.75 crore

Riyan Parag - ₹ 3.8 crore

KC Cariappa - ₹ 30 lakh

Prasidh Krishna - ₹ 10 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹ 6.5 crore

Navdeep Saini - ₹ 2.6 crore

Obed McCoy - ₹ 75 lakh

Kuldeep Sen - ₹ 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav - ₹ 20 lakh

Dhruv Jurel - ₹ 20 lakh

IPL 2023 Auction RR team

IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

