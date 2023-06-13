10 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds to find new features 

Minecraft's 1.20 Trails & Tales update has been out for a few days now, and the community has found a ton of great world seeds to utilize for various reasons. Some provide excellent resources or helpful spawn areas, while others offer the opportunity to check out the 1.20 update's new features right away.

Regardless of whether Minecraft players are enjoying the game on Java or Bedrock Edition, there is a massive collection of seeds that can be used to quickly access the update's new features. From cherry groves to archeology, the right seed can go a long way in helping you test out the latest additions in this major release.

If you have been hunting for the right seed to help you try the new inclusions in 1.20, there's certainly no shortage of options.

Ten Minecraft 1.20 seeds for new features in Java and Bedrock Edition

1) 8764718009920 (Java)

Minecraft 1.20's cherry grove biome is accessible from the get-go in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If you want a nice, balanced start to your Minecraft 1.20 world while still having access to new features, this seed might meet that requirement. You'll spawn in a plains biome complete with two villages within sight range. However, the accompanying mountains nearby contain cherry grove biomes worth exploring.

While the mountains are certainly worth mining for resources, you'll want to be careful. There are two ancient cities buried not far from the spawn at (X: 200 Y: -51, Z: 8) and (X: 392, Y: -51, Z: 8).

2) 2857783153245770909 (Java)

Trail ruins structures can be unearthed all around this Minecraft seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.20 introduced the long-awaited gameplay feature of archeology, allowing players to brush suspicious sand/gravel blocks to receive new and existing items as loot. Archeology also heralded the arrival of trail ruins structures, which are rife with brushable blocks for the aspiring archeologist.

This Java Edition seed possesses five distinct trail ruins sites, though they're a bit of a trip from the spawn point. These structures are intended to generate quite far apart from each other, so you will need to gear up before you strike out with your brush in pursuit of your archeological desires.

Trail Ruins coordinates in this seed:

X: -248, Z: 408 X: -824, Z: 168 X: -536, Z: -248 X: 88, Z: -456 X: 568, Z: -312

3) 9111864041620846695 (Java)

The home desert biome in this Minecraft seed offers ample archeologic opportunities (Image via Mojang)

When archeology arrived in Minecraft 1.20, trail ruins weren't the sole destination intended for the feature. In fact, many different structures, including desert pyramids and desert wells, also received suspicious blocks that could be brushed for items like pottery sherds to craft decorated pots with.

This seed's home biome spawns you in a sizable desert complete with multiple villages where you can hitch a ride on the new camel mob. Alternatively, you can always just craft a brush and head out to the nearby pyramids and wells to find ancient items.

Locations of note in this seed:

Desert Village 1 - X: -192, Z: 368

- X: -192, Z: 368 Desert Village 2 - X: -352, Z: 640

- X: -352, Z: 640 Desert Village 3 - X: -368, Z: -224

- X: -368, Z: -224 Desert Well - X: -276, Z: 222

- X: -276, Z: 222 Desert Pyramid 1 - X: 56, Z: 552

- X: 56, Z: 552 Desert Pyramid 2 - X: -504, Z: 744

4) 4228501095588894514 (Java)

Warm ocean ruins are perfect for finding sniffer eggs in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

The sniffer is undoubtedly the most eye-catching new mob addition in Minecraft's Trails & Tales update. Having won last year's Mob Vote, the sniffer has already lived up to the hype. This ancient mob has the ability to find prehistoric plant life in the environment, but you will need to hatch one first to reap the rewards.

This Java Edition seed certainly sets you up nicely to do so. After crafting a brush, you can head to the three warm ocean ruins near the spawn and start brushing suspicious sand blocks. If you're lucky, you may just snag a sniffer egg to hatch.

Ocean Ruin locations in this seed:

X: -232, Z: -312 X: 8, Z: -280 X: -552, Z: -504

5) -6440119401298338498 (Java)

This Minecraft seed might offer ample chances to collect some smithing templates (Image via Mojang)

This particular Minecraft Java seed might not seem like much at its spawn point. You start near a ruined Nether portal with a village resting not so far away at (X: 112, Z: 176). However, if you are interested in visiting various structures with the hope you can find 1.20's new smithing templates, things change really quickly.

In addition to a warm ocean ruin and a shipwreck resting at (X: -152, Z: 88) and (X: -280, Z: 168), respectively, a jungle temple is also in the distance at (X: 104, Z: -216). Even better, those who use their spawn portal can find a bastion remnant's treasure room at (X: 64, Z: 208).

The bastion remnant is particularly helpful, as its treasure room has guaranteed Netherite Upgrade smithing templates within its loot chests.

6) -3691437776133272154 (Bedrock)

Multiple villages in this seed have adjacent trail ruins prime to be excavated (Image via Mojang)

Although trail ruins structures tend to generate fairly far apart in Minecraft: Java Edition, Bedrock's world generation code handles things a little differently. The trail ruins around this seed's spawn are right next to villages. You can stay for a while in the villages and then begin digging around the perimeter of the trail ruins when you're ready.

Trail Ruins locations in this seed:

X: -344, Z: 120 X: -216, Z: -200 X: 120, Z: -376

7) 8025977625285740253 (Bedrock)

Saddle up on a camel and ride out to archeological sites in this Minecraft Bedrock seed (Image via Mojang)

The desert biome is the place to be for many things archeology-centric in Minecraft. This seed sets you up nicely not only to snag some transport but also to head out to various generated structures where you can find archeology items. Multiple villages offer opportunities to get camels, and there are a few wells and pyramids worth checking out.

Locations of note in this seed:

Village 1 - X: 120, Z: 152

- X: 120, Z: 152 Village 2 - X: 216, Z: -232

- X: 216, Z: -232 Village 3 - X: -280, Z: -264

- X: -280, Z: -264 Village 4 - X: -376, Z: 88

- X: -376, Z: 88 Desert Well 1 - X: 145, Z: -28

- X: 145, Z: -28 Desert Well 2 - X: -105, Z: -364

- X: -105, Z: -364 Desert Pyramid 1 - X: 120, Z: 200

- X: 120, Z: 200 Desert Pyramid 2 - X: 264, Z: -312

- X: 264, Z: -312 Desert Pyramid 3 - X: 520, Z: -280

8) -2740088514387298714 (Bedrock)

Cherry groves are just a short walk away in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

Cherry groves generate in various sizes in Minecraft 1.20, and this Bedrock seed has a nice sizable one right at the spawn point. After dropping into the world, you will spot the cliff range complete with a litany of cherry trees, pink petals, and passive mobs. Even better, this cherry grove biome has a ruined portal at (X: 168, Z: 136).

To tie everything else up nicely, there's even a cozy village at the opposite foot of the cherry grove biome at (X: 376, Z: 200), which should be helpful for trading and shelter if needed.

9) 5611275000598187729 (Bedrock)

This seed offers up different generated structures in a few varieties (Image via Mojang)

Regardless of whether Minecraft players want to take in some archeology, loot some generated structures for smithing templates, or simply hop on a camel and explore, this Bedrock seed may satisfy their needs. You start off in a huge jungle biome, complete with bamboo.

Once you are on your way, you can head to (X: 344, Z: 136) to find a desert village with a camel and two desert wells. A desert pyramid also lies nearby at (X: 568, Z: 136). If that isn't ideal, you can also head to (X: 104, Z: -280), where you'll find a jungle temple worth checking out.

Even better, the jungle temple mentioned above also has a trail ruins structure nearby at (X: 40, Z: -312) and a ruined Nether portal at approximately (X: 104, Z: -248) in case Minecraft players want to loot the burning dimension for its goodies.

10) 35134826361149173 (Bedrock)

Ocean ruins abound in this Minecraft Bedrock seed, both warm and cold in temperature (Image via Mojang)

The bounties of the ocean are plentiful in Minecraft 1.20, so players should certainly seek them out in a seed like this. Whether you want to find some sniffer eggs in a warm ocean ruin or brush the suspicious gravel of cold ocean ruins, you have a lot of options here.

Even better, there are a few shipwrecks scattered among the many sets of ruins in this seed's sizable ocean, which may offer up some great loot opportunities.

Points of note in this seed:

Warm Ruins 1 - X: 104, Z: 24

- X: 104, Z: 24 Warm Ruins 2 - X: 504, Z: 56

- X: 504, Z: 56 Warm Ruins 3 - X: 168, Z: 408

- X: 168, Z: 408 Warm Ruins 4 - X: 424, Z: 456

- X: 424, Z: 456 Cold Ruins 1 - X: 728, Z: 104

- X: 728, Z: 104 Cold Ruins 2 - X: 1,080, Z: 24

- X: 1,080, Z: 24 Cold Ruins 3 - X: 1,016, Z: 360

- X: 1,016, Z: 360 Cold Ruins 4 - X: 776, Z: 360

- X: 776, Z: 360 Shipwreck 1 - X: 200, Z: 296

- X: 200, Z: 296 Shipwreck 2 - X: 248, Z: 392

- X: 248, Z: 392 Underwater Ruined Portal - X: 136, Z: 152

Given the aquatic nature of the structures in this Minecraft Bedrock seed, it's highly advised to bring along some light sources or a few Potions of Night Vision to help illuminate all of the ruins properly.

