10 most powerful Minecraft mobs ranked (2022)

Minecraft has a growing roster of mobs, separated between their passive, neutral, and hostile behaviors, and some mobs are much more deadly towards players than others.

When adventuring out into any Minecraft world, players will want to take notice of certain mobs due to their destructive properties. When dealing with these mobs, players will want to bring the best weapons and armor possible to keep themselves safe.

Death in Minecraft is never easy, but players can work to actively avoid it by playing it safe when taking on certain powerful mobs.

Ranking the most powerful Minecraft mobs as of version 1.18.2

10) Witches

Witches are isolated but still dangerous (Image via Mojang)

Secluded in swamp huts, witches in Minecraft can also appear like an uncommon hostile mob in dark areas, a part of pillager raids, or even when lightning strikes a villager.

Witches battle their opponents through their use of potions, which can both inflict bad status effects and buff the witch itself. However, if players manage to get close to witches, they aren't particularly sturdy and can fall from a few well-placed melee attacks. Players can also use ranged combat and stand outside the range of witches' splash potion range to defeat them.

9) Skeleton Horsemen

Skeleton horsemen are rare but certainly dangerous (Image via Mojang)

This is an infrequent occurrence in Minecraft. Skeleton horsemen occasionally appear due to lightning strikes during thunderstorms. Spawning when players are close to a skeleton trap horse, these horsemen spawn in groups of four and wield enchanted helmets and bows.

If players aren't careful, they can get caught in a hail of arrows from these significantly more mobile skeleton archers. Battling them from a distance may be the most prudent option to not get surrounded.

8) Zoglins

Zoglins are highly aggressive, making them dangerous (Image via Mojang)

This is a result of hoglins from the Nether entering the Overworld. Zoglins are dangerous due to their willingness to attack nearly any target.

Unlike their standard counterparts, zoglins cannot be calmed without placing the game onto Peaceful difficulty. They may not have much health, but they can do a surprising amount of damage and knockback from their horns, making them dangerous. Additionally, zoglins are immune to fire and lava since they're undead mobs, but this also means they take damage from healing effects.

7) Wither Skeletons

Wither skeletons can cause problems for players in a hurry (Image via Mojang)

Stalking the halls of Minecraft's Nether fortresses, wither skeletons are a significant step up from their standard cousins. Specifically, wither skeletons can inflict the Wither status effect on their targets, which can deal damage over time and at a rapid pace. Players will certainly want to bring a few milk buckets along if they're engaging wither skeletons in melee combat, as the Wither status effect can kill players in seconds if things go badly.

6) Evokers

Evoker magic can punish players who don't stay mobile (Image via Mojang)

Seen often as part of pillager raids, evokers are magic-savvy illagers that can strike Minecraft players at range.

Using magical fangs, evokers can strike players from more than a few blocks away while still being able to protect themselves by bringing the fangs together into a ring. If that wasn't aggravating enough, evokers could also summon small vexes to aid them, which can swarm players and finish off those that are in particularly low health.

5) Charged Creepers

Charged creepers can devastate unsuspecting players despite being very rare (Image via Mojang)

Created when a creeper is struck with a bolt of lightning, charged creepers are still silent but are much more powerful. Their explosions are improved in magnitude, both dealing heavy damage and destroying a very large group of blocks around the point of detonation. They're incredibly rare, but their raw destructive power is unquestioned.

When in a thunderstorm, Minecraft players will want to keep their eyes open lest they get surprised by a charged creeper, which can very quickly ruin their day.

4) Elder Guardians

Elder guardians can be particularly perilous due to their underwater nature (Image via Nathan Ryan)

Protectors of the wings of Minecraft's ocean monuments, elder guardians are an improved version of standard guardians due to their increased health totals and attacks.

Elder guardians can damage Minecraft players simply by touching them. They can inflict Mining Fatigue on players and fire lasers from their eyes. It's also possible that when players encounter elder guardians, they'll be flanked by standard guardians. They're practically helpless without being submerged in water, but if players are battling them in an ocean monument, they may want to use an enchantment like Depth Strider to ensure they can stay mobile underwater.

3) Ravagers

Ravagers are beasts of war for a reason (Image via Minecraft.net)

Accompanying pillager raids and appearing towards the end of a raid's assault waves, ravagers have a high amount of health and can gore players with their powerful horns. They can also occasionally spawn with a pillager riding them, making them even more dangerous than they'd be on their own. Ravagers can even roar and deal damage, albeit not as much as their horn attacks.

With that in mind, Minecraft players may want to bring a shield along when dealing with ravagers as they can create an opening for counterattacks.

2) The Ender Dragon

An unprepared battle against the Ender Dragon can quickly lead to death (Image via Mojang)

The "final" boss of Minecraft's Survival Mode, the Ender Dragon, rules the End with an iron fist. Sporting a massive amount of health and a powerful breath attack, the Ender Dragon can't even be hurt until players destroy the end crystals surrounding it. Until then, Minecraft players are entirely at the dragon's mercy, so they'll want to be sure to move and work quickly.

The dragon can be easier to defeat thanks to tricks such as the exploding bed trick, but it's still not an easy opponent to beat regardless. Players will want to prepare as much as possible before taking this boss on.

1) The Wither

The Wither must be summoned by players to fight it (Image via Mojang)

A summonable boss not essential to completing Minecraft's story, the Wither can be skipped entirely, but the nether stars it drops are core components in crafting beacon blocks. However, defeating the Wither is another story entirely as its attack patterns are vicious, and its health total is currently the highest in the game.

Bedrock Edition players have an even steeper hill to climb when taking on the Wither as its ranged fireballs are more dangerous, and it gains a charge attack. Keep moving and watch for the Wither's head, and with enough attacks and determination, players will be victorious.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu