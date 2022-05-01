5 best gold farm designs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft has many genres - sandbox, survival, exploration, and resource management, to name a few. The last genre is the focus of this article. Due to the nature of the game, players will need abundant access to resources to survive and thrive in the worlds of Minecraft. A few resources help with survival more than gold.

Gold has comparatively few uses when looking at other metals and materials in the game. The tools and armor players can craft are not particularly useful, nor are railway systems most of the time, as ice paths and elytra tend to outperform them.

But gold has one incredible use that no other resource can touch: the golden apple. This is a massive survivability boon for the player and is the sole reason to build farms just for gold itself.

Explore these gold farms in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Gravity fed dungeon farm

While the most inefficient design on this list, it makes up for it for one simple reason. This design can be employed from nearly the first day of a new Minecraft world. They can use this farm as long as the player has access to either a zombie spawner or a skeleton spawner.

Due to how mob spawners work in Minecraft, these dungeon spawners can spit out zombies or skeletons wearing pieces of gold armor. Once these mobs are fed through the farm and killed by the player, they can occasionally drop said armor. If they do, the armor pieces can be smelted down for gold.

Throughout the player's time in the world, this should give enough gold for a few golden apples. This might not seem like a lot, but that could be the difference between a successful ender dragon or wither fight and a player's death.

4) Gravity fed zombified piglin farm

This farm functions very similarly to the gravity-fed dungeon mob farm in that the main method of disposing of gold-dropping mobs is gravity.

This farm takes advantage of zombified piglins that will sometimes spawn when a Nether portal is broken. Players can use this by constantly updating the lava and water bucket dispenser to consistently and continuously break and relight the portal. This causes zombified piglins to spawn in a water stream that will push them to their deaths in a hopper collection system.

While fundamentally the same as the dungeon spawner farm, this one is much more efficient. The zombified piglins will drop the gold nuggets themselves instead of relying on Minecraft's RNG to provide bits of gold armor to smelt down. This farm can also give players rotten flesh, which can be turned into emeralds with a cleric villager, making these two farms in one.

3) AKF trident killer

This farm is a more sophisticated version of the gravity-fed zombified piglin farm. It employs many of the same ideas, such as using the spawn chance of zombified piglins when a portal is broken to provide mobs for the farm.

The main difference is that gravity tubes do not kill piglins. Instead, the player uses pistons to push the mobs in a circle, using a thrown trident on the floor to kill them while holding a looting three sword. This dramatically increases the drop rate of the mobs, increasing the efficiency of the farm. This Minecraft farm will provide the player with XP for each zombified piglin killed.

2) Storage system trident AFK farm

This farm is very similar to the previous one. The major difference is that it employs many different redstone components and game systems to create an automated item sorting system that will help keep farm output chests organized and searched.

This will provide the same drops as the previous farm but can teach players the basics of Minecraft's automated storage systems, which can be employed in other areas of a player's base or even other farms.

1) Nether side turtle egg farm

This is the most advanced gold farm design mentioned so far. It uses a few of the systems said previously, such as the piston trident killer, to great effect by using four of them on four different mob summoning platforms.

This farm takes advantage of the faster spawn rates that zombified piglins have in the nether and their desire to crush turtle eggs to draw them into the fall trap to send them into the killbox.

This is also the most efficient farm mentioned and can result in around two stacks of gold blocks per hour when fully constructed, more than enough gold for most Minecraft players.

The only downside to this farm design, in terms of efficiency, is that there will occasionally be magma cubes that spawn on the layers of the farm, which can interfere with zombified piglin spawns.

However, they tend to hop their way off the platform and despawn, so the issue is minimal and should not affect the rate of the farm very much. Even if they do not jump off the platform, they should still despawn in 30 seconds.

There is an additional downside to this farm, though, which is that the base design of the farm will provide the player with no experience. This can be mitigated by using a railway system, moving between the kill boxes to provide the player with the experience. However, the base version of the farm lacks such a system.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

