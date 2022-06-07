5 new items that could have been in the Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game with its fair share of removed or cut features or items. 1.19 is no different, with many cut features, such as the updated birch forest and fireflies. However, 1.19 also continues the trend of having some features and items living in a kind of development limbo, like archaeology and all of its related items, as well as bundles.

If Mojang had allowed Minecraft 1.19 to have more development time, it might have been possible for some of these cut features or items to be added. However, the company has shifted towards more frequent, minor updates rather than slower but larger updates.

Five items that had chances of featuring in Minecraft 1.19

5) Copper horns

Copper horns have an interesting history with Minecraft. They only appeared in two experimental Bedrock updates for 1.18 and have been officially removed as of 1.19. They were crafted using a goat horn and three copper ingots.

However, they seemingly served little to no purpose. There were ten different variations of the horn, each playing a set of different sounds depending on if the player was standing, crouching, or looking up.

Despite their lack of use, their removal from Minecraft is quite disappointing.

Instead, Mojang should consider re-adding them and giving each variant a unique buff applied to the user and nearby players when used.

That they were already added once and removed implies they have already been mostly coded, which means they could have made an easy addition to 1.19.

4) Clay pots

The first of several archaeological themed items on this list as archaeology was a relatively large feature yet to be seen. They were the only announced use of clay shards that gamers could uncover with brushes.

While on the surface, they seem pretty simple and even basic, acting as larger decorations that could be fired over a flame to harden into the orange clay that most people would be familiar with.

However, the potential for clay pots is immense. They would allow players to spice up builds with extra décor. Additionally, users might be able to make gilded clay pots, like the gilded blackstone found in the Nether.

This would make for some beautiful placeable decor and act as a fun nod to the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which uses gold as a means of repairing broken bowls and ceramics.

3) Brushes

Brushes would be the lifeblood of archaeology. From development comments, there would be different tiers of brush, each with varying excavation speeds.

The main draw of brushes as a concept was how they would improve the interactivity the gamer has with the world. It would allow them to search through dirt, gravel, and potentially other blocks such as sand to find a bit of ancient pottery or other armors and items from a previous time.

This would have increased immersion and encouraged players to take it slow and explore the world at large. This immersion is something they have been begging for and would have been quite fitting for an update encouraging exploration such as The Wild Update.

2) Ceramic shards

Ceramic shards would be an item that would facilitate some of the rest of what archaeology has to offer. They can be found randomly throughout the dirt and gravel that players will excavate using brushes.

There were many different varieties of shards, each depicting a different Minecraft element, such as skeletons, vindicators, Alex, trees, dragons, and cows.

The main appeal of these ceramic shards is that they would be able to be placed on a clay pot before it was fired to fuse them into a complete clay pot that is decorated with the images on the shards. What’s more is that the shards can be regained by breaking the pot, meaning users can make any designs they want over time as they get more and more shards.

This would add a lot to the lore of Minecraft, enhancing many other ancient structures such as the jungle and desert temples, adding to the feeling that the world is much older than it seems and that gamers are a very new arrival.

While archaeology has not yet been seen, fans cannot help but wonder if they have heard so little because of slow development or because the features have been canceled.

1) Bundles

Bundles are one of Minecraft’s most contentious experimental features. As the game has become more complex, more and more items have been added.

This has resulted in the player’s inventory getting more filled up just by items that are necessary to have for survival and quickly becoming clogged with small amounts of random items.

The bundles were meant to be a solution to this second issue, allowing users to place up to a stack, or 64, of random, normally unstackable items. This will help them cut down on how many random items fill up their precious inventory slots.

However, Mojang has had numerous development issues in implementing the bundles. The initial UI for the bundles was nearly nonexistent, making it hard for gamers to tell just how full their bundles were and get items out of them easily.

Getting items out of the bundle would require the player to empty the entire bundle onto the ground.

First announced for Minecraft in 2020, bundles were initially thought to be an addition for Caves and Cliffs, and then later Caves and Cliffs part two. With The Wild Update having gained the moniker of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part three, individuals can’t help but wonder if bundles could have finally made an appearance should the update have been given a bit more development time.

