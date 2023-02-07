7 best build ideas for Minecraft PE

Minecraft Pocket Edition is a version of the popular sandbox game designed specifically for mobile devices. Originally released in 2011, it has since become one of the most popular titles ever for Android and iOS.

It is a scaled-down version of the main game, but still offers the same creative and exploration elements that made the mainstream offering so popular. The title is divided into two main modes: Survival and Creative.

In Survival mode, players have to survive in a hostile environment, while in Creative mode, they have unlimited resources and the freedom to build whatever they want. But regardless of which mode they choose, building custom creations is a core part of the game.

Here are seven of the best build ideas players can use in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Medieval castle, pirate ship, and 5 more builds for Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try out

Minecraft Pocket Edition provides the community with a great opportunity to be creative and express themselves in a virtual world in the palm of their hands. Inside that virtual world, building is one of the most rewarding aspects of the game, as it allows them to create whatever they can imagine.

Whether it’s a castle, a pirate ship, or a modern city, the possibilities are endless. Building can also provide a great way to pass the time and relax, which makes it easy to get lost in the game and forget about the real world for a while. It is also a great way to connect with friends and family, as they can build together and share ideas.

Finally, players should make sure they have the right tools and materials in order to build. They will need a variety of blocks and tools to create their builds, as well as some basic building knowledge. However, with time and dedication, anyone can use these seven ideas to make their builds the best out there.

1) Medieval castle

Building a medieval castle in Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition) is a fun and challenging project that allows players to showcase their creativity and architectural skills. To start, you need to gather resources such as cobblestone, stone bricks, and wooden planks, which will be used to construct the walls, towers, and other elements of the castle.

Next, plan out the design of the build, deciding on the size and layout of the walls, towers, and gatehouses. Then, using the resources, begin building the walls and towers of the castle.

Once those structures are complete, add details such as doors, windows, and crenellations to make the castle look authentic.

Finally, create a drawbridge, a moat, and any other features as per your desire, such as a throne room, a chapel, or a great hall. You can build a stunning medieval castle in Minecraft PE with time and effort.

2) Pirate ship

Players can embark on an exciting adventure by constructing a pirate ship. To get started, begin by gathering resources like wood planks, cobblestone, and rope to construct the ship's hull, deck, and mast.

The next step is to create the basic structure, including the bow, stern, and sides, taking care to make it sturdy and seaworthy. Finally, add details such as the captain's quarters, a crow's nest, and a figurehead to make the ship look like a proper pirate vessel.

To make it look authentic, consider adding features like cannons, anchor chains, and wooden planks on the deck.

With some imagination and creativity, you can build a pirate ship in Minecraft PE that will set sail on virtual seas for years to come!

3) Underwater palace

Exploring the depths of the oceans in Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition) can be made easier by constructing an underwater castle.

To start, gather resources like cobblestone, sandstone, and prismarine blocks, which will be used to construct the walls and structures of the palace. Next, plan out the design of the palace, deciding on the size, layout, and architectural style.

Then, using the resources, begin building the walls and towers of the palace, making sure to make it strong and secure. Once these are complete, add details such as windows, doors, and decorative elements to make the structure look elegant and regal.

To make the palace look like it's truly underwater, consider adding aquatic plants, coral, and sea creatures to the surrounding area. Given patience and effort, a Minecraft PE player can build an underwater castle worthy of a king or queen.

4) Modern city

Building a Modern City in Minecraft involves creating structures and urban spaces with sleek, contemporary designs using blocks, textures, and other features available in the game.

Key elements include skyscrapers, roads, parks, bridges, and public spaces. Attention to detail, such as realistic lighting, signs, and furniture, can bring the city to life.

Planning is crucial in creating a functional and aesthetically pleasing city, including considerations for transportation, zoning, and overall design.

5) Ancient temple

An ancient temple is a magnificent structure made of cobblestone and its mossy variant, featuring intricate carvings and designs on its walls and columns. Inside, there are various chambers filled with hidden treasures and puzzles, guarded by fierce traps and enemies.

The central room boasts a large statue of an ancient deity and a ritualistic altar. A staircase leading to the roof offers a stunning view of the surrounding landscape. Explore this mysterious temple and uncover its secrets!

6) Futuristic space station

To build a futuristic space station in Minecraft, you can use blocks like glass, steel, and quartz to create a sleek and modern look. Add in high-tech elements such as control panels, computers, and illuminated signs as well.

Use redstone circuits for automated systems and add in plants and other greenery for a touch of nature in the artificial environment. Don't forget to include a structure for friends to dock their spaceships, such as a landing pad or airlock entrance. Make it a fully functional base with storage rooms, sleeping quarters, and recreation areas. Get creative and have fun building a unique space station!

You can also add futuristic creatures like robots and aliens to make the build feel more alive. Finally, you can also build a rocket and explore the stars with it.

7) Fairytale castle

Fairytale castle is a whimsical and enchanting creation in Minecraft. Inspired by classic fairy tales, it features soaring towers, winding staircases, and intricate details that will transport you into a world of magic and wonder.

With its classic brick and stone walls, lush gardens, and sparkling moat, a fairytale castle is the perfect setting for all adventures and imaginations. Get lost in the dreamy atmosphere of this beautiful structure and create an amazing story in the world of Minecraft.

Once you have built the castle, you can add some decorations like banners, paintings, and torches. You can also add some mythical creatures like dragons and unicorns to make the structure feel more alive.

In addition, you can also build a portal and explore the fantasy world with it.

