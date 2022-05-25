7 best Minecraft 1.18 addons that add new features (2022)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition can be complemented with the use of addons, which are essentially the Bedrock equivalent of mods that can be found in Java Edition.

By installing these addons, Minecraft players can make various changes to the game. These changes can come in the form of small tweaks or complete overhauls. Other addons keep the base game intact but add their own unique features that can be accessed alongside the main content.

Addons that add new features are plentiful and can be downloaded from many online sites, so it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the more interesting ones as 2022 progresses.

Minecraft 1.18 addons worth checking out

7) Damage Indicator

Add health bars to players and mobs with Damage Indicator (Image via Coptaine/Mcpedl)

Unless Minecraft players have the game's health values memorized, it can be difficult to remember just how much enemies have. This extends to players as well, as the heart system stands for certain numerical values.

By using Damage Indicator, players can add a customizable health bar to themselves and other mobs, ensuring that they know how well a fight is going. Much like an RPG game, Damage Indicator also adds numerical values to display how much damage players are dealing, taking, or healing.

6) X-Ray Texture Pack

Find precious ores in a flash with this texture pack (Image via d6b/Mcpedl)

There's no doubting that finding precious ores like diamonds and ancient debris can be a chore in Minecraft. Fortunately, this texture pack addon allows players to see through standard blocks.

The pack can be toggled on and off in-game, meaning players won't need to exit to their main menu to enable and disable it. Some Minecraft players may consider this cheating, but each player has their own taste and may not mind seeing through walls and floors to find the materials they need.

5) Realight Dynamic Lighting

This addon adds more realistic lighting to Bedrock Edition (Image via XG/Mcpedl)

Lighting and shaders are quite tougher to implement into Minecraft: Bedrock Edition since frontends like Optifine aren't easily accessible on some Bedrock platforms. Fortunately, addons like Realight exist, which add dynamic lighting to held items.

Torches, lanterns, and other light-creating items give off a glow while held, scattering light across surfaces. Players can even throw their item, and it will still produce light, something that vanilla light sources can't claim.

4) New Player Animation

The addon's new flying animation (Image via KID SKY/Mcpedl)

Minecraft's player animations have remained relatively the same for a long time. Bedrock Edition gained a few more animations, such as crawling and swimming, but otherwise, it uses the same animations as Java Edition.

However, with the New Player Animation addon, players receive much more complex character animations. Run, sneak, and fly through your world like never before, thanks to this intricate animation addon that makes the player character feel much more kinetic than before.

3) More Simple Structures

An abandoned statue found in a forest biome with More Simple Structures enabled (Image via iKorbon/Mcpedl)

Mojang has done a great job with adding generated structures to Minecraft's game worlds. However, the modding and addon community has taken things a step further with More Simple Structures.

This innovative pack adds dozens of new structures for players to witness and explore. Magma vents spurt up from the seafloor, abandoned houses rest in spooky forests, and faceless statues host moss and vines growing over them. There are simply too many new structures to list, so players will want to enable this addon and check out the various new biome structures for themselves.

2) New Mutant Creatures

Mutant creatures because hostile mobs weren't dangerous enough (Image via ForgeLogical/YouTube)

An addon by modder Jujustyle7, Mutant Creatures is sure to intimidate more than a few Minecraft players. This addon includes over 20 new mutated variants of standard hostile mobs, each with their own special powers.

These mutated mobs are much more powerful than their standard counterparts, and players who don't want an increase in their game's difficulty may want to abstain from this addon. However, for courageous players, this pack can feel like you're fighting mini-bosses frequently, ensuring that your combat skills stay as sharp as possible.

1) SERP Pokedrock

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Pokedrock (Image via Zacek el Serpentin/Mcpedl)

Pixelmon is one of the Minecraft community's most beloved mods, and now Bedrock can experience a Pokemon-heavy experience with SERP Pokedrock. This particular addon has begun with the Kanto Pokemon and is increasing the roster slowly.

Players begin by talking to Professor Oak to receive their Pokedex and starter Pokemon. Experience the full breadth of Pokemon gameplay by capturing wild Pokemon, battling other trainers, and healing up at a Pokemon Center. Players can even trade with Nitwit villagers for special items to continue their journey to become a Pokemon Master.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

