7 best seeds for amethyst geodes in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.17 saw many amazing additions to the subterranean world of the game. From gorgeous lush caves to dangerous dripstone caves to the underappreciated amethyst geode. While each of these has a purpose: lush caves to spawn axolotls, dripstone caves for dripstone, and geodes for amethysts, there has been a large difference in the community reaction to these areas.

What better way to gain an appreciation for something than experiencing it firsthand? That is the goal the seeds featured today strive to achieve: allowing players to experience geodes quickly to come across one of the prettiest generated areas Minecraft has to offer.

The 7 most interesting Minecraft 1.19 seeds for several geodes

7) Seven geode forest

An underground view of the many geodes found under spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 7521372071573468346

Geode: 0, 10

Geode: 14, -21

Geode: -10, -26

Geode: -38, 26

Geode: -69, -5

Geode: -91, 42

Geode: -40, 118

Village: 848, -144

This seed is as basic as they come, though that is not necessarily a bad thing. Players will spawn in the heart of a small forest biome, with a plains biome and swamp on either side, oceans making up the other two directions.

The only downside to this spawn is that the nearest village is almost a thousand blocks away, meaning there are no options readily available for players to jumpstart their game progression.

6) Village geode spawn

The three geodes found underneath the shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 6601839623816595512

Village: -192, 32

Shipwreck: -232, 120

Geode: -261, 130

Geode: -293, 111

Geode: -296, 146

Lush cave mineshaft: -280, 111

Igloo with basement: -296, -312

This seed spawns players in a combination of taigas and swamplands. There is a village less than two hundred blocks from spawn, as well as a shipwreck that, while technically isn’t above water, might as well be. Once the player is adequately prepared, they can dig underground to find three geodes underneath the shipwreck, as well as a massive, lush cave that connects to a mine system.

A few hundred blocks away and back above ground, there is a snowy taiga biome that has an igloo with a basement, meaning that players can quickly gain access to some cheap trades by purifying the zombie villager within.

5) Forest geode spawn

The meadow village found at spawn that the geodes reside underneath (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -872728683723761895

Geode: 65, 65

Geode: 75, 65

Geode 23, 73

Geode: 50, 22

Geode: 75, 55

Geode: 84, 30

Spider dungeon: 38, 34

This seed spawns players inside of a plains biome, surrounded by almost every variant of plains: sunflower plains, flower forest, and meadow. There is even a village less than a hundred blocks away, calling one of these small meadow biomes home.

And beneath this peaceful village is quite the haul of gemstones, with four geodes being quickly accessible to players. There is even a dungeon with a spider spawner within quick reach for a nice early-game EXP farm.

4) Buried shipwreck spawn

The jungle beach featuring the buried shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2547116407822189303

Buried shipwreck: -184, 72

Ruined portal: -248, 200

Lush cave pond: -300, 245

Geode: -276, 235

Geode: -286, 235

Geode: -320, 228

Geode: -300, 181

Zombie Village: 288, 320

This seed spawns players in the depths of a bamboo jungle attached to a sparse jungle, with a full jungle just on the other side of a nearby river. With a dark forest, old growth taiga, and savannah biome nearby, players will have quick and easy access to almost any biome they wish. There is a shipwreck near spawn, buried on a beach, as well as a ruined portal where players can loot to jumpstart their game.

Back on the surface, there is a zombie village nearby where players can make missions out of curing once they have the materials needed to make both golden apples and potions. This will set them up with great deals for good trades.

3) Pentuple geode chain

The large coastal village found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -866106990528534157

Village: -208, 16

Geode: -85, 134

Geode: -50, 164

Geode: 18, 175

Geode: 31, 172

Geode: 82, 169

Cave spider spawner: 6, 241

This seed spawns players inside a forest biome, with a decent spread of forests, plains, savannahs, and jungles around them. There is a sizeable village with a ruined portal combo just a few hundred blocks from spawn that players can use to prepare before diving underground.

Once underground, there is a massive chain of five geodes, all within a few hundred blocks of each other. Players can also find an abandoned mineshaft underground that can lead to even more loot.

2) Septuple Geodes

The first large village near spawn, with a ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2915492573451539091

Village: 224, 208

Village: 624, 224

Geode: 486, 257

Geode: 501, 260

Geode: 508, 289

Geode: 507, 296

Geode: 481, 319

Geode: 492, 319

Sculk infested geode: 538, 295

This seed spawns players in a forest biome with two villages within a few hundred blocks. These villages, combined with the ruined portal near the closest one, should have ample gear for the player before they take to the mines.

Once underground, there is quite the amazing sight: a total of seven geodes within around two hundred blocks on the X and Y axes. While this is quite the fortune of amethyst, players should be careful not to make too much noise, as one of the geodes is almost entirely overtaken by sculk.

1) Quad-ship mushroom island

The mineshaft leading straight into the heart of a geode (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2313595648935739582

Mushroom Island: 733, 861

Cave spider spawner: -250, 795

Geode: -278, 812

Geode: -297, 832

Geode: -247, 798

Shipwreck: -168, 840

Shipwreck: -328, 488

Shipwreck: -520, 664

Shipwreck: -520, 792

Ocean Monument: -280, 648

This seed spawns players inside of a snowy taiga biome. Less than a thousand blocks away, and on the other side of a frozen sea, there is a small mushroom island surrounded by goodies. There are four nearby shipwrecks that players can loot before jumping into the mineshaft and three geodes below ground. And should they feel up to it, there is even an ocean monument nearby that can be looted.

Part of the mineshaft that can be found below the mushroom island even leads straight into the heart of a geode, as if those who came before and made the mine had just begun excavating it before they were forced to abandon the mineshaft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far